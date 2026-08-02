Tarik Skubal trade winners and losers: Dodgers just keep getting better; MLB scores easy (if faulty) narrative

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night won the 2026 trade deadline -- and maybe the 2026 World Series -- by pulling off a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers for ace left-hander and two-time defending American League Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.

Skubal will no doubt be the top talent moved leading up to the Aug. 3 deadline, and he joins the most talented roster in baseball -- leaving behind him a Tigers team that, while disappointing this season, still has designs on the postseason.

It's a fascinating four-player trade, no matter how and from what perspective you view it, and already we can name some winners and losers from the deal that will grab headlines for the rest of the season. Let's do that now.

Tarik Skubal trade grades: Dodgers get an easy A for adding ace; Tigers throw in the towel Mike Axisa

Winner: The Dodgers

This one goes without saying, but here we are saying it anyway. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball, and they just added an ace to slot in alongside Yoshinobu Yamamoto at the front of the rotation. Speaking of that rotation, it's been hit hard by injuries this season. Shohei Ohtani right now is limited to DHing because of knee and biceps issues. Blake Snell is working his way back from arthroscopic elbow surgery, and Tyler Glasnow is doing the same, except from back spasms. That's to say, the Dodgers could use some rotation reinforcements, and now they have the best possible pitcher to address that need. Yes, the Dodgers were already the World Series favorites as they attempt to achieve the elusive three-peat, but the addition of Skubal (and his sterling postseason resume) makes them the heavy World Series favorites.

Loser: The Tigers

We won't know how the Tigers did in terms of their trade return for years to come. That's the nature of trades that involve prospects. At the outset, though, it seems like they did quite well in getting outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith in exchange for a rental player -- even a rental as accomplished as Skubal. Hope in particular has a high long-term ceiling and will be high on prospect lists heading into 2027.

That's not about this, though. The Tigers get dinged because they traded away their ace despite the fact that they have the American League's third-best run differential and are an entirely workable 2 ½ games out of playoff position. That's just not a team that should be compromising itself to such an extent by selling at the deadline. Heck, they're so close they might even make it without Skubal, but not having one of the best pitchers in baseball on their roster would then harm their chances of a deep run.

Winner: Tarik Skubal

Skubal goes from a team that will probably (but not certainly) miss the postseason to one that has the best odds of winning it all. That means Skubal might be adding a World Series ring to his collection of precious metals. That's a nice platform for his free agency this coming winter, as much as he may not need an extra boost.

Speaking of free agency, the other reason Skubal is a winner in this trade is that, because he'll be with his second team of the season, the Dodgers can't saddle him with a qualifying offer going into the offseason. Signing a free agent with a qualifying offer attached means that the signing team gives up a draft pick for the privilege. That's baked into the cost of the free agent and, thus, affects his market. No such concerns for Skubal, though, which means he'll be a free agent in the truest sense of the term.

Loser: Everyone else

The Dodgers weren't alone in their efforts to land Skubal. Also having varying degrees of interest and seriousness were the Brewers (imagine a 1-2 playoff punch of Skubal and Jacob Misiorowski), the Rays, the Pirates, the Braves, the Cubs, and the Phillies, probably among others. Those teams failed to land Skubal and thus failed their rosters and title hopes. It seems fair to really wonder why the Brewers, blessed with the consensus top farm system in baseball, couldn't come up with a better package than the Dodgers did. The Brewers have never won a World Series and haven't won a pennant since 1982. Perhaps they should've been more aggressive in trying to add a second ace to a team that looks capable of winning it all. Time will tell whether they wind up regretting it.

Winner: MLB's narrative

Let's end this with some cynicism. MLB is pushing for a salary cap, and the Dodgers -- even though they don't have the highest payroll -- are exhibits A through Z in its case. The addition of Skubal will no doubt be used as a cudgel to advance the arguments of ownership. That won't be an effective tactic during CBA negotiations with the union, but it could be used to drum up additional public support for their side. No, they won't mention that the small-market Brewers, who were also angling for Skubal, were willing to pay his full remaining salary in the event of a trade to Milwaukee. This boils down to the rich getting richer.