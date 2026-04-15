The Houston Astros received some good news Tuesday in what has been an otherwise disastrous week. Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai, who was placed on the injured list with "arm fatigue" on Monday, does not have a significant injury. He told reporters, including The Athletic, that tests came back "positive," and he will work to build arm strength before returning.

Imai added that he's had trouble adjusting to"the American lifestyle" outside baseball and that is "probably" the reason for his arm fatigue.

"For example, the travel is different from Japan," Imai explained through interpreter Shio Enomoto. "The timing when the players eat. In Japan, when they get back to the hotel, they eat their dinner. Here, the players eat at the stadium. He thought it would be the same as in Japan, for example, eating dinner at the hotel. He thinks, even though he's on the IL right now, he thinks it's a positive thing to try and adjust and try to become better."

Tatsuya Imai HOU • SP • #45 ERA 7.27 WHIP 2.08 IP 8.2 BB 11 K 13 View Profile

The game itself is different in Japan than it is stateside. The travel is easier in Japan. The ball itself is different. The schedule is different. Even the media responsibilities are different. It's mostly the same game between the lines, though there are still some things about the game that can be unfamiliar. It can be hard to adjust, especially at first.

On top of that, there is the cultural adjustment. Different country, different languages, different food, so on and so forth. Some players make the adjustment quickly and thrive. Others need time to get their life away from baseball in order, and that can carry over into their game on the field. Changing cities can be difficult. Changing countries is a big undertaking.

The Astros have had several Japanese players in their history (Nori Aoki, Yusei Kikuchi, Kaz Matsui, etc.), though Imai is the first they've signed directly from Japan. Helping a player assimilate is uncharted territory for them. That isn't to say the Astros are proving to be bad at it, just that this isn't something they have experience with. They're learning too.

Imai, 27, signed a three-year, $54 million contract with two opt-outs this past offseason. He walked four of the seven batters he faced in his most recent start before exiting with the trainer. With the Seibu Lions in Japan, Imai pitched to a 3.07 ERA in parts of nine seasons, including a 1.92 ERA in 24 starts in 2025.

In addition to Imai, the Astros have lost several important players to injury within the last two weeks. They're currently without ace Hunter Brown (shoulder), No. 2 starter Cristian Javier (shoulder), shortstop Jeremy Peña (hamstring), closer Josh Hader (biceps), and center fielder Jake Meyers (oblique), among others.

Tuesday's win (HOU 7, COL 6) snapped Houston's eight-game losing streak. It was their longest losing streak since a 15-gamer to end the 2013 season. The Astros lost a franchise record 111 games that year. The 2026 Astros are 7-11 and in the AL West cellar.