Taylor and Tyler Rogers became the latest set of twins to appear in the same Major League Baseball game on Monday night, when they partook in the contest between the San Diego Padres and the San Francisco Giants. The Padres won by a 4-2 final (box score).

The Rogers brothers were the 10th pair of twins to each make it to the majors. They were the fifth to play in the same game, and the first since Jose and Ozzie Canseco in 1990, according to Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune. Damon and Ryan Minor were the last twins to play in the majors at the same time prior to the Rogers brothers, per the MLB Players Association's website. During the 2001 season, Damon appeared in 19 games while Ryan saw action in 55.

"That's pretty cool," Taylor told Acee. "When he got called up and we became the 10th set (of twins to be major leaguers), I thought that was pretty darn cool and, 'How do you get better than this?' But it just keeps doing that. So it's pretty darn cool."

Tyler Rogers SF • RP • 71 ERA 2.22 WHIP 1.07 IP 81 BB 13 K 55 View Profile

Tyler, a right-handed reliever with the Giants, appeared in the seventh inning. He surrendered a run on two hits and struck out a batter.

Taylor Rogers SD • RP • 17 ERA 3.35 WHIP 1.14 IP 40.1 BB 8 K 59 View Profile

Taylor, the Padres' left-handed closer, made his way into the game in the ninth to recover his third save of the year. The Padres only acquired Taylor last week, as part of a trade with the Minnesota Twins that involved three other players, including right-handed starter Chris Paddack.

Other twins to each make it to the majors include Stan and Steve Cliburn; Mike and Marshall Edwards; Johnny and Eddie O'Brien; Bubber and Claude Jonnard; Roy and Ray Grimes; Joe and Jed Shannon; and George and Bill Hunter, according to a list provided by Baseball Almanac.