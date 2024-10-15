Taylor Swift is trading her crown back in for a baseball cap. The pop star and boyfriend Travis Kelce are in attendance at Yankee Stadium Monday night for ALCS Game 1 between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. Kelce grew up in the Cleveland area, and the game falls after a bye week for Kelce's Chiefs and just days before Swift resumes the Eras Tour in Miami for its final leg.

The pair, who started dating last summer, had been spotted in New York over the weekend, taking in dinner with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds on Friday and then a solo date Saturday.

Kelce and his brother Jason, the recently retired Eagles center, have been known to pop in for baseball games, including Game 1 of the 2023 NLCS between the Phillies and the Diamondbacks, but Swift's MLB connection has largely been relegated to various national anthem performances. The Pennsylvania native has, however, been known to sport some Eagles gear in the past.

Recently, though, she's been decked out in Chiefs red, gold and white as she cheers on her boyfriend from Arrowhead Stadium. She took in her first game last September and has been a frequent guest in Kansas City as she's worked around her global tour. Kelce has similarly dropped in on the Eras Tour, first at Arrowhead where he first tried to connect with Swift, then a handful of other shows during his bye weeks and offseason. In June, he even took part, joining her on stage at Wembley Stadium.

The Yankees and Guardians are opening the ALCS Monday night with their eyes on the American League pennant. The Yankees haven't been to the World Series since beating the Phillies in 2009, while Cleveland last made the Fall Classic in 2016, when they lost to the Cubs.