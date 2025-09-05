The ninth inning of Thursday night's New York Yankees win over the Houston Astros (NYY 8, HOU 4) featured a bat controversy. Taylor Trammell roped a double to put two on with no outs, then Yankees manager Aaron Boone requested the umpires inspect Trammell's bat. They inspected the bat, conferred with the replay crew at the league's office in New York, and the bat was confiscated. Trammell was not ejected.

Here is the entire sequence:

Following the game, Boone said the Yankees checked with MLB earlier in the series and the "league thought [Trammell's bat was] maybe was illegal, too." MLB Rule 3.02 says the bat "shall be a smooth, round stick," and Rule 3.02(c) adds "no colored bat may be used in a professional game unless approved by Major League Baseball."

Trammell's bat had what appeared to be a shaved-down portion near the barrel, and the coloring was apparently in violation of Rule 3.02(c). Here is what an MLB official told the New York Daily News on Friday:

"According to MLB's Bat Supplier Regulations, 'A two-color bat must be divided into two sections, each of one solid color. The dividing point between each of the color sections must start 18 inches from the knob end of the bat, or next to the one-inch solid color ring, if applicable.' "Accordingly, multi-colored bats are only permitted if the color transition occurs at the 18-inch mark from the knob. Therefore, while the removal of the permitted color stain likely does not impact the bat's performance, the bat does not conform to the Bat Supplier Regulations and should not be allowed. "Upon inspecting the bat and determining the bat did not give the batter an advantage, the umpires correctly treated the bat last night like an impermissible glove color or design and told the player that he was no longer permitted to use the bat. In an abundance of caution, the crew chose to keep the bat and have it shipped to MLB's Office."

Long story short, the bat was technically illegal because of the coloring, though it was determined it did not give Trammell an unfair advantage. Rule 3.02 gives the umpires the discretion to call the batter out and/or eject the player if a bat is deemed illegal, though Trammell remained in the game because it was only a coloring issue.

When a pitcher uses a glove with improper colors, they are told to switch gloves, and that's it. There is no additional discipline. It would seem unlikely, then, that Trammell will be suspended or face any discipline beyond not being allowed to use the bat.

Trammell, 27, played five games for the Yankees last season and 106 games for their Triple-A affiliate. That could give them some insight into his equipment, though it's unclear if Trammell used the shaved-down bat last season. Trammell is hitting .208/.314/.356 in 44 games around calf and back injuries this year.

Thursday's loss dropped the Astros to 77-64 on the season. They have a 3 ½-game lead over the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. The Yankees are 78-62 and in the top wild card spot.