tbt to when Carlos Martínez was almost a priest - A Hunt and Peck

I wonder what that alternate timeline looks like...

For those of you that have not been chronicaling the life and times of Carlos Martínez like yours truly, here is a bit of information from something he wrote for MLB.com that I found interesting:

Church was a big part of my life. It was bigger than baseball. I actually studied to become a priest for four years. I eventually realized priesthood wasn't the right vocation for me but I learned a lot during that period. The road to the big leagues was the path I was supposed to be on so I got back on it.

Carlos Martínez once studied to become a priest. Isn’t it interesting, the choices we make and different futures that are possible from them?

Who knows what would change if Carlos had decided to continue pursuing priesthood? I like to think that we all ultimately end up where are supposed to be: Sometimes the choices we may get us there the easy way, sometimes the hard way, but we get there all the same. It seems to me that Carlos is was meant to be right where he is. He probably would have ended up there one way or another.

But look at how adorable he was!

#tbt cuando estudiaba para sacerdote ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ era un baby bueno #imsorry #usssss #blessed A post shared by Carlos Martinez (@tsunamy0327) on Nov 9, 2017 at 12:58pm PST

