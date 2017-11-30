#tbt to when Carlos Martínez was almost a priest - A Hunt and Peck
#tbt to when Carlos Martínez was almost a priest - A Hunt and Peck
I wonder what that alternate timeline looks like...
For those of you that have not been chronicaling the life and times of Carlos Martínez like yours truly, here is a bit of information from something he wrote for MLB.com that I found interesting:
Church was a big part of my life. It was bigger than baseball. I actually studied to become a priest for four years. I eventually realized priesthood wasn't the right vocation for me but I learned a lot during that period. The road to the big leagues was the path I was supposed to be on so I got back on it.
Carlos Martínez once studied to become a priest. Isn’t it interesting, the choices we make and different futures that are possible from them?
Who knows what would change if Carlos had decided to continue pursuing priesthood? I like to think that we all ultimately end up where are supposed to be: Sometimes the choices we may get us there the easy way, sometimes the hard way, but we get there all the same. It seems to me that Carlos is was meant to be right where he is. He probably would have ended up there one way or another.
But look at how adorable he was!
what else is going on in baseball...
Carlos Beltran to interview with Yankees | MLB.com
Ichiro, Nomo among many MLB stars from Japan | MLB.com
Top available prospects in MLB Rule 5 Draft | MLB.com
41 years ago, the Yankees signed Reggie Jackson and turned him into 'Mr. October' | MLB.com
MLB Pace Has Never Been Slower. Who’s to Blame? | FanGraphs Baseball
Mike Moustakas Is the Former Royal You Want | FanGraphs Baseball
Don’t Trade Jackie Bradley for Jose Abreu | FanGraphs Baseball
Scott Boras is right about Shohei Ohtani | SBNation.com
The Marlins are the same old Marlins under new ownership | SBNation.com
what the cardinals are up to...
Quick Hits: Hummel on the Cardinals | St. Louis Cardinals | stltoday.com
Have the Cardinals Mishandled Matt Carpenter? Sirius XM's Casey Stern Thinks So | 101Sports.com
KNOW THINE ENEMY...
the nl central
Kings of Las Vegas Bryce Harper and Kris Bryant took in a Golden Knights game together | MLB.com
Adam Dunn elected to Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame | Red Reporter
2018 ZiPS Projections see more of the same for Cincinnati Reds | Red Reporter
Milwaukee Brewers "represent the most obvious match" for Chris Archer trade, per Sporting News | Brew Crew Ball
Report: Giants looking at Andrew McCutchen as Giancarlo Stanton fallback | Bucs Dugout
Andrew McCutchen announces birth of son Steel | Bucs Dugout
Tweet or e-mail me links @lil_scooter93 or at lil_scooter93 AT msn DOT com!
-
The Jonah Keri Podcast: Ryan Spilborghs
Jonah Keri talks to with Rockies broadcaster and former major league Ryan Spilborghs
-
Free agent middle infielder rankings
The second base and shortstop classes are so thin in free agency, we're combining them her...
-
Rumors: Giants have Stanton backup plan
If the Giants can't swing a deal for Stanton, 'Cutch might be their target
-
Ranking the top free agent first basemen
There's value at the top of the class but not much depth
-
Report: Red Sox among teams eyeing Abreu
The first baseman is coming off another productive season
-
Ranking the top free agent catchers
It's a thin class for any team seeking a starting-caliber catcher