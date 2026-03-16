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Team USA Baseball vs. Dominican Republic score: Americans quiet D.R. lineup to win WBC showdown

Team USA is moving on to the World Baseball Classic title game thanks to a tense 2-1 win on Sunday night

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1 min read

The United States is heading to the World Baseball Classic Championship Game. Sunday night at loanDepot Park in Miami, Team USA outlasted the Dominican Republic, 2-1, in one of the most highly anticipated baseball games in years (box score). Paul Skenes and five relievers held the high-powered Dominican lineup to one solo homer while Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony went deep to give the Americans the only runs they'd need.

Team USA awaits the winner of Monday's Italy vs. Venezuela semifinal. Italy beat Puerto Rico and Venezuela upset Japan to reach the semifinals. The Championship Game is Tuesday, also in Miami. The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, will disperse, and the many stars of their lineup will rejoin their MLB teams for spring training.

CBS Sports will have more on this game shortly.

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FINAL: USA 2, DR 1

The United States is heading to the World Baseball Classic Championship Game. Sunday night at loanDepot Park in Miami, USA outlasted the Dominican Republic in one of the most highly anticipated baseball games in years (box score). Paul Skenes and five relievers held the high-powered Dominican lineup to one solo homer while Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony went deep to give the Americans the only runs they'd need.

USA awaits the winner of Monday's Italy vs. Venezuela game. Italy beat Puerto Rico and Venezuela upset Japan to reach the semifinals. The Championship Game is Tuesday, also in Miami. The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, will disperse, and everyone will rejoin their MLB team for spring training.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 3:04 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 11:04 pm EDT
 
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Two outs

Cruz grounds out to short but Julio advanced to third. USA is one out away from the WBC Championship Game.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 3:01 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 11:01 pm EDT
 
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Ball in and out of Smith's glove moves Julio to second

The tying run is now in scoring position. This is the good stuff.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:59 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:59 pm EDT
 
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Julio walks

The DR has the tying run on base and the winning run at the plate. It's Cruz to pinch-hit for Wells.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:57 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:57 pm EDT
 
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Mason Miller in the WBC: 11 batters faced, 9 strikeouts.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:56 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:56 pm EDT
 
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Oneil Cruz is on deck to pinch-hit for Austin Wells.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:56 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:56 pm EDT
 
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One out

Miller strikes out Caminero. Caminero was swinging for one thing there, and it wasn't an opposite field single.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:55 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:55 pm EDT
 
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Mid 9: USA 2, DR 1

To the ninth! It'll be Mason Miller against Junior Caminero, Julio Rodríguez, and Austin Wells (unless we get a pinch-hitter). This is the good stuff right here. 

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:52 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:52 pm EDT
 
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End 8: USA 2, DR 1

Garrett Whitlock carved Juan Soto, Vlad Guerrero Jr., and Manny Machado up. USA will take at least a one-run lead into the ninth. It'll presumably be Mason Miller against Junior Caminero (who homered earlier), Julio Rodríguez, and Austin Wells. USA will try to tack on an insurance run or 12 first.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:42 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:42 pm EDT
 
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"Defensive" substitution for USA

Just like last game, USA manager Mark DeRosa has put Byron Buxton in center field and pushed Pete Crow-Armstrong to left. PCA is rated either the best or second-best CF in baseball, depending upon which defensive metrics you use. Buxton is generally rated average or below average.

Matt Snyder
March 16, 2026, 2:38 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:38 pm EDT
 
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Here's the Marte strikeout

David Bednar just isn't comfortable until there's traffic on the bases, I guess.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:27 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:27 pm EDT
 
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USA 2, DR 1 (END 7) -- Bednar escapes

After the runners were on first and third, Geraldo Perdomo stole second, but then David Bednar struck out Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ketel Marte to strand two. The USA is still clinging to this one-run lead. DR has now left seven runners on base.

Matt Snyder
March 16, 2026, 2:26 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:26 pm EDT
 
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To each his own, but I don't get people who don't like the WBC. This is incredible baseball ... and it's March 15th!

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:24 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:24 pm EDT
 
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USA 2, DR 1 (bottom 7) -- DR threatening

Austin Wells with a one-out double and then Geraldo Perdomo singled. DR has runners at first and third with one out for the top of the order in Fernando Tatis Jr. 

It should be noted that most of the fans here are standing. How cool is that?

Matt Snyder
March 16, 2026, 2:19 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:19 pm EDT
 
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Abner Uribe is in for the DR in the seventh. I figured he would be their closer tonight, but I guess not.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 2:14 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:14 pm EDT
 
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USA 2, DR 1 -- Mid-7th

This has overall been a very well-played baseball game. There have been two defensive miscues (one by each team), but otherwise the defense has been amazing. There has been so much action, especially considering the only three runs have been solo homers. The teams have combined to leave 11 men on base. That's a lot of big pitches and good defense.

David Bednar enters the game for USA on the mound. I assume Garrett Whitlock would get the eighth and then Mason Miller the ninth.

Matt Snyder
March 16, 2026, 2:14 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:14 pm EDT
 
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Griffin Jax in for USA

Can a pitcher be the MVP of a game after only facing one hitter? Tyler Rogers getting Juan Soto to hit into a double play to end the fifth inning could be a monumental play in this one.

Matt Snyder
March 16, 2026, 2:04 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 10:04 pm EDT
 
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End 5: USA 2, DR 1

Rogers gets Soto to bang into a 6-6-3 double play to end the threat. If USA hangs on to win this, that's the moment of the game right there. (Of course, there is still a lot of baseball to be played.)

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:56 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:56 pm EDT
 
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Bot 5: USA 2, DR 1 but DR threatening

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Ketel Marte string together back-to-back one-out singles. That ends Skenes' night at 71 pitches. Tyler Rogers is coming in to face Juan Soto and Vlad Guerrero Jr. with the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first. Good luck with that assignment, Tyler.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:53 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:53 pm EDT
 
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Not-so-bold prediction: This game will not end 2-1. Great, great game so far though.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:46 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:46 pm EDT
 
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Julio robs Judge

I think the wrist is feeling okay. Julio keeps it 2-1 with a home run robbery in the fifth:

"Spiderman robs Superman" is a great call by Joe Davis.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:39 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:39 pm EDT
 
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USA 2, DR 1 -- End 4th

Things got sticky for a second there, but Paul Skenes is able to leave the bases loaded and hold the USA lead. He's now at 60 pitches, though, meaning it's no longer looking like a good bet he can get through six innings. Maybe he'll have a quick fifth. We'll see. The limit is 95 pitches this round, but USA wants to keep Skenes around 80.

Matt Snyder
March 16, 2026, 1:34 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:34 pm EDT
 
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End 4: USA 2, DR 1

Skenes gets Wells to fly out to left to stand the bases loaded. He's thrown 60 pitches. The limit this round is 95, but USA wants to keep him around 80, so Skenes has two innings left at most. More likely, USA can get 3-4 more outs from him. 

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:34 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:34 pm EDT
 
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Oof. Skenes hit Julio in the left wrist area. He's staying in after the trainers looked at him, but he was in some pain there. Bases loaded with two outs for honorary Dominican Austin Wells.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:31 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:31 pm EDT
 
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Even if Skenes gets out of this, the bobble equals more pitches and thus more looks at the bullpen for DR.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:29 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:29 pm EDT
 
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Caminero hit a tailor-made 6-4-3 double play ball, but Turang bobbled the transfer, so USA gets just the one out. Julio Rodríguez gets a chance with runners on the corners and two outs.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:28 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:28 pm EDT
 
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DR in business in the fourth

Vlad Jr. doubled with one out, then Witt couldn't handle Machado's hard hit grounder. The DR has runners on first and second for Caminero, who went deep last time up. Fun!

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:26 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:26 pm EDT
 
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DR pitching change again

After a PCA comebacker results in an E-1, the top of the order is back up for USA in the form of Bobby Witt Jr. DR is going to Juan Mejia. 

Matt Snyder
March 16, 2026, 1:17 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:17 pm EDT
 
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Top 4: USA 2, DR 1 after Anthony goes deep

Two solo homers give USA the lead here in the fourth. Roman Anthony took Gregory Soto deep to dead center. This is a really impressive piece of left-on-left hitting from the youngster:

The second trip through the lineup has gone well for USA, even with that opportunity wasted last inning. They're putting guys on and putting pressure on the DR. Great game so far.

Mike Axisa
March 16, 2026, 1:14 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:14 pm EDT
 
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USA 1, DR 1 (top 4) -- Gunnar Henderson ties it up

USA manager Mark DeRosa finally played Gunnar Henderson at third base here in the semifinals to maximize offense and it just paid off. Henderson took Luis Severino deep to right field to tie the game, 1-1. 

Will Smith followed with a lineout to deep left-center and that's it for DR starter Luis Severino. Lefty Gregory Soto enters the game. If there is a weakness for the Dominican Republic, it would be bullpen depth.

Matt Snyder
March 16, 2026, 1:07 AM
Mar. 15, 2026, 9:07 pm EDT
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