Team USA Baseball vs. Dominican Republic score: Americans quiet D.R. lineup to win WBC showdown

FINAL: USA 2, DR 1
The United States is heading to the World Baseball Classic Championship Game. Sunday night at loanDepot Park in Miami, USA outlasted the Dominican Republic in one of the most highly anticipated baseball games in years (box score). Paul Skenes and five relievers held the high-powered Dominican lineup to one solo homer while Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony went deep to give the Americans the only runs they'd need.
USA awaits the winner of Monday's Italy vs. Venezuela game. Italy beat Puerto Rico and Venezuela upset Japan to reach the semifinals. The Championship Game is Tuesday, also in Miami. The Dominican Republic, meanwhile, will disperse, and everyone will rejoin their MLB team for spring training.