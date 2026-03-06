The 2026 World Baseball Classic has arrived, and Team USA is in search of its first title at the event since 2017. The Americans enter as favorites to win the 2026 WBC and bring a roster loaded with talent and big names. Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr., Cal Raleigh, Bryce Harper, Paul Skenes, Tarik Skubal and Mason Miller are all part of his USA baseball roster. Manager Mark DeRosa has no shortage of All-Stars to choose from when filling out his lineup card.

So what does DeRosa's nine look like on Friday, as Team USA starts its WBC journey against Brazil? The lineup starts with Witt, Harper and Judge. Kyle Schwarber and Raleigh, who combined to hit 116 home runs in the 2025 MLB season, will hit fourth and sixth, respectively, with third baseman Alex Bregman sandwiched between the sluggers.

Here's a look at the full lineup:

USA baseball lineup vs. Brazil

Bobby Witt Jr., SS Bryce Harper, 1B Aaron Judge, RF Kyle Schwarber, DH Alex Bregman, 3B Cal Raleigh, C Roman Anthony, LF Byron Buxton, CF Brice Turang, 2B

On the mound, Logan Webb of the Giants will get the ball in Game 1. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal is scheduled to start Saturday against Great Britain in his only WBC appearance, and Skenes will make his WBC debut next week against Mexico.

With pitchers not in midseason form and pitch-count limits as part of WBC rules, the Americans are carrying 16 pitchers on their roster. That includes Clayton Kershaw, the future Hall of Famer who retired from the Dodgers at the end of the 2025 MLB season. Kershaw is not expected to pitch in high-leverage situations, but he could make some pool-play appearances for the red, white and blue.

Here's a look at the full Team USA baseball roster for the 2026 WBC:

Team USA World Baseball Classic roster

Pitchers

Catchers

Cal Raleigh (Mariners)

Will Smith (Dodgers)

Infielders

Outfielders

Roman Anthony (Red Sox)

Byron Buxton (Twins)

Pete Crow-Armstrong (Cubs)

Aaron Judge (Yankees)

Designated hitter

Kyle Schwarber (Phillies)

USA baseball WBC rotation

Game 1 vs. Brazil : Logan Webb

: Logan Webb Game 2 vs. Great Britain : Tarik Skubal

: Tarik Skubal Game 3 vs. Mexico : Paul Skenes

: Paul Skenes Game 4 vs. Italy: Nolan McLean

The Americans are heavy favorites against Brazil and are widely expected to win their group. They'll have to put on a show Friday night, though, if they want to keep up with reigning champion Japan and Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani opened WBC play by crushing a grand slam as part of Japan's 10-run second inning against Chinese Taipei in Tokyo on Friday.