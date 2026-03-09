Team USA Baseball vs. Mexico score: Live updates, highlights from Paul Skenes' World Baseball Classic start

Team USA and Mexico are meeting in the most anticipated game of Pool B of the 2026 World Baseball Classic Monday night at Daikin Park in Houston. The winner will not automatically clinch a berth in the quarterfinals, but they will have a big leg up on the other team and Italy. Two of Italy, Mexico, and USA will advance out of Pool B. The other is going home (Great Britain and Brazil have already been eliminated).

USA has flexed its star power in its two games thus far, beating Brazil 15-5 and Great Britain 9-1. Those two teams were overmatched. Mexico is much more on USA's level. Their roster includes MLB stars Jonathan Aranda, Randy Arozarena, Jarren Duran, Alejandro Kirk, and others. Mexico finished third in the 2023 WBC, remember. They're a powerhouse.

That said, USA has a clear advantage on the mound. They start reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes while Mexico counters with a bullpen game. Righty Manny Barreda, who played in the Mexican League last year and has spent 19 years bouncing around the world as a journeyman, is the first of many pitchers for Mexico.

CBS Sports will have live updates and highlights from Monday night's USA vs. Mexico WBC showdown. Follow along below.