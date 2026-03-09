Skip to Main Content
Team USA Baseball vs. Mexico score: Live updates, highlights from Paul Skenes' World Baseball Classic start

Team USA will take on its toughest competitor yet in pool play Monday night

1 min read

Team USA and Mexico are meeting in the most anticipated game of Pool B of the 2026 World Baseball Classic Monday night at Daikin Park in Houston. The winner will not automatically clinch a berth in the quarterfinals, but they will have a big leg up on the other team and Italy. Two of Italy, Mexico, and USA will advance out of Pool B. The other is going home (Great Britain and Brazil have already been eliminated).

USA has flexed its star power in its two games thus far, beating Brazil 15-5 and Great Britain 9-1. Those two teams were overmatched. Mexico is much more on USA's level. Their roster includes MLB stars Jonathan Aranda, Randy Arozarena, Jarren Duran, Alejandro Kirk, and others. Mexico finished third in the 2023 WBC, remember. They're a powerhouse.

That said, USA has a clear advantage on the mound. They start reigning National League Cy Young winner Paul Skenes while Mexico counters with a bullpen game. Righty Manny Barreda, who played in the Mexican League last year and has spent 19 years bouncing around the world as a journeyman, is the first of many pitchers for Mexico.

CBS Sports will have live updates and highlights from Monday night's USA vs. Mexico WBC showdown. Follow along below.

Mid 6: USA 5, Mexico 2

Some indecision from Brice Turang allows Meneses' ground ball to get through, scoring Aranda from second. That ball took a funky hop and Turang couldn't adjust in time.

Joey Meneses hits a chopper that changes direction on him and Mexico gets a run in

[image or embed]

— CJ Fogler (@cjzero.bsky.social) March 9, 2026 at 10:11 PM

Nacho Alvarez got to the plate as the tying run, but lined out softly to Turang. Boyd threw more than 30 pitches in the inning. He might be done even though he's built up for multiple innings.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 2:11 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 10:11 pm EDT
 
Mexico is threatening in the sixth

Jonathan Aranda and Alejandro Kirk strung together back-to-back two-out singles. The tying run is suddenly on deck. Righty Joey Meneses is pinch-hitting for Rowdy Tellez against the lefty Matthew Boyd. Mexico could use a big swing here.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 2:09 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 10:09 pm EDT
 
Duran gets Mexico on the board

Jarren Duran takes Matthew Boyd the other way into the Crawford Boxes for a solo homer. Mexico is on the board, though still facing an uphill battle. It's 5-1 USA in the sixth.

Mexico has the firepower to chip away. I wonder how long Mark DeRosa would stick with Boyd if it's not working.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 2:02 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 10:02 pm EDT
 
Scratch that: Matthew Boyd is in now. He's a starter, so this might be a 2-3 inning stint.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:57 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:57 pm EDT
 
End 5: USA 5, Mexico 0

Thanks in part to Aaron Judge throwing out Joey Ortiz at third, and Bobby Witt Jr.'s all-world defense at short, USA has kept Mexico's offense completely silent. Nothing resembling a rally at all. My guess is it will be some combination of Garrett Whitlock, David Bednar, and Mason Miller the rest of the way for USA. A win wouldn't clinch Pool B for the Americans, but it would make advancing to the quarterfinals very likely.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:55 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:55 pm EDT
 
Bobby Witt Jr. again. Goodness.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:44 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:44 pm EDT
 
End 4: USA 5, Mexico 0

Alex Bregman pops up and Mexico avoids further damage. They're gonna have to keep it right here to have any chance at coming back against USA's bullpen. Paul Skenes is done at 60 pitches (again, the first round pitch limit is 65) and Garrett Cleavinger is the first guy out of the bullpen.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:40 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:40 pm EDT
 
Never mind. Schwarber struck out.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:36 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:36 pm EDT
 
USA threatening again

Bobby Witt Jr. doubles, Aaron Judge walked, and now there's two on with one out for Kyle Schwarber here in the fourth inning. Feels like he might hit one off the scoreboard here.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:35 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:35 pm EDT
 
Mid 4: USA 5, Mexico 0

Paul Skenes pitched around a one-out walk in the top of the fourth to keep Mexico quiet after USA put five runs on the board. Skenes is at 60 pitches, so his night is almost certainly done (the first round pitch limit is 65). I'm not sure who is next up out of the bullpen. Matthew Boyd as a bulk inning guy? Manager Mark DeRosa said Garrett Whitlock will pitch tonight. Otherwise the bullpen usage is a bit of a mystery.

Assuming Skenes is done, his final line: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 7 K.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:26 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:26 pm EDT
 
Good grief Bobby Witt Jr. I know it's Alejandro Kirk running, but still:

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:24 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:24 pm EDT
 
USA 5, Mexico 0 after Anthony's homer

This has gotten out of hand quickly. USA has pushed five runs across in the third inning, and there are still no outs. Roman Anthony did the honors with a three-run blast:

Despite scoring 24 runs total, USA hit only two homers in their first two games. They now have two this inning.

The Pirates scored at least five runs in only nine of Skenes' 32 starts last year. He must be loving the run support.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:12 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:12 pm EDT
 
USA 2, Mexico 0 on Judge's homer

Aaron Judge is just showing off now. After throwing out Joey Ortiz trying to go first-to-third last inning, he gives USA a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. Here's that effortless opposite field power that plays so well in Yankee Stadium:

Bryce Harper, the previous batter, reached on a single that hit pitcher Jesus Cruz. Kyle Schwarber followed Judge's homer with a single, so USA is still threatening.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 1:06 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 9:06 pm EDT
 
Mid 3: USA 0, Mexico 0 after Judge shows off his arm

Joey Ortiz made the mistake of trying to go first-to-third against Aaron Judge. Judge threw him out with time to spare to end the top of the third:

Remember, Judge missed time late last year with a flexor strain, and his throwing was compromised in the postseason. His arm looked pretty good there though. The big man appears to be healthy.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:58 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:58 pm EDT
 
Mexico's first baserunner comes when Bryce Harper can't handle Brice Turang's short-hop throw to first. Runner on first with two outs in the third, and the top of the order coming up.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:56 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:56 pm EDT
 
End 2: USA 0, Mexico 0 after Anthony thrown out at the plate

Red Sox on Red Sox crime. Jarren Duran's quick retrieval of Brice Turang's double to right allowed Mexico to throw Roman Anthony out at the plate, and keep the game scoreless. Duran to Nacho Alvarez to Alejandro Kirk:

Picture perfect relays, those were. Manny Barreda is up over 40 pitches and looks to be on fumes. Bobby Witt Jr. flew out to the warning track in center to end the second. We're scoreless through two.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:48 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:48 pm EDT
 
Skenes is at 30 pitches through two scoreless innings. The pitch limit in round one is 65.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:35 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:35 pm EDT
 
End 1: USA 0, Mexico 0

Barreda battled back to strike out Big Dumper and strand the bases loaded. Nasty little cutter/slider inside that got a half-hearted check swing. The crowd in Houston loved that. It's scoreless after one after USA leaves three ducks on the pond.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:28 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:28 pm EDT
 
Now Bregman walks to load the bases. Cal Raleigh, who hit 60 homers last year but is better known for his backside, is up.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:26 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:26 pm EDT
 
USA has something cooking here

An Aaron Judge single and a Kyle Schwarber walk put two on with two outs for Alex Bregman here in the bottom of the first. Again, it's a bullpen game for Mexico. I'm not sure they have enough arms to keep USA in check for nine innings. Even if USA doesn't score here, pushing Barreda's pitch count up is a win.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:24 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:24 pm EDT
 
Mexico's starter, Manny Barreda, has been pitching in the Mexican League since 2022. He has three MLB games to his credit (with the Orioles in 2021) and he was briefly Aaron Judge's teammate in Double-A in 2014 when he was with the Yankees. It's a bullpen game for Mexico.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:19 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:19 pm EDT
 
Seconded on the uniforms

Kate Feldman
March 10, 2026, 12:16 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:16 pm EDT
 
Mid 1: USA 0, Mexico 0

Paul Skenes sat down Jarren Duran, Randy Arozarena, and Jonathan Aranda in order in the top of the first. He's run his fastball up to 99.7 mph. The crowd in Houston is terrific. Postseason atmosphere in March. Also, I have to say it: Mexico's uniforms are so much better than USA's. The bacon S doesn't do it for me.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:16 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:16 pm EDT
 
For the first time in three games this WBC, USA did not give up a leadoff homer. Paul Skenes struck out Jarren Duran to begin the game.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:12 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:12 pm EDT
 
Mexico has USA's number

Mexico has won their last three WBC games against USA. You have to go back to the first ever WBC in 2006 for the last time USA beat Mexico. Those last three head-to-head games have been played over such a long period of time that you can't really take anything from them, but you know USA wants to get that monkey of its back and beat Mexico.

Mike Axisa
March 10, 2026, 12:04 AM
Mar. 09, 2026, 8:04 pm EDT
 
The atmosphere in Houston

The atmosphere at all four WBC sites (Houston, Miami, San Juan, Tokyo) has been electric. Tonight will be no different, though the crowd at Daikin Park will be decidedly pro-Mexico.

Mike Axisa
March 9, 2026, 11:58 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 7:58 pm EDT
 
The stakes

USA and Mexico both have 2-0 records and, after tonight, they both have one game remaining with Italy. Tonight's winner will be well positioned to win Pool B and advance to the quarterfinals, though nothing will be clinched. The loser will have to beat Italy to advance. There is a scenario in which tonight's winner does not advance, but it is complicated and it involves the tiebreaker based on runs allowed per nine innings.

Mike Axisa
March 9, 2026, 11:45 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 7:45 pm EDT
 
Tonight's starting lineups

Welcome to USA vs. Mexico, the two powerhouses of Pool B. Here are the starting lineups, beginning with Mexico, tonight's "road" team:

1. RF Jarren Duran, LHB
2. LF Randy Arozarena, RHB
3. 1B Jonathan Aranda, LHB
4. C Alejandro Kirk, RHB
5. DH Rowdy Tellez, LHB
6. 3B Nacho Alvarez Jr., RHB
7. 2B Nick Gonzales, RHB
8. CF Alek Thomas, LHB
9. SS Joey Ortiz, RHB

SP Manny Barreda, RHP (opener)

And here now is USA's lineup:

1. SS Bobby Witt Jr., RHB
2. 1B Bryce Harper, LHB
3. RF Aaron Judge, RHB
4. DH Kyle Schwarber, LHB
5. 3B Alex Bregman, RHB
6. C Cal Raleigh, SHB
7. LF Roman Anthony, LHB
8. CF Byron Buxton, RHB
9. 2B Brice Turang, LHB

SP Paul Skenes, RHP

Mike Axisa
March 9, 2026, 11:38 PM
Mar. 09, 2026, 7:38 pm EDT
