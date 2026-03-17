The drums made for a great time in Oakland. One of the few parks with a distinct soundtrack.
Team USA Baseball vs. Venezuela score: Live updates, highlights from World Baseball Classic finals
Nolan McLean and Eduardo Rodriguez square off Tuesday night
The World Baseball Classic Championship Game has arrived. The United States, after its thrilling win over the Dominican Republic, will meet Venezuela in the title game Tuesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami. Venezuela came back against Italy to clinch their first ever trip to the WBC Championship Game. USA is looking for its second title after winning the tournament in 2017.
Tuesday's starting pitchers could not be more different. Venezuela will start lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, a 10-year big-league veteran. USA will counter with right-hander Nolan McLean, a rookie who made eight MLB starts last season. The pitch limit rises to 95 in the Championship Game, though it seems unlikely either starter will work that deep into the game.
Follow along below with our live updates and analysis of the WBC Championship Game.
Generous use of drums is the sign of a proper fan base.
Mid-3: Venezuela 1, USA 0
Venezuela had a rally and got runners to second and third with one out. A sac fly from Maikel Garcia scored the first run of the game, but Nolan McLean escaped with just the one run allowed. That could've been much uglier.
Venezuela strikes first
The wild pitch proves costly. On the next pitch, Maikel Garcia lifted a fly ball deep enough to center to score Salvador Perez from third base. An early 1-0 lead for the Venezuelans.
Luis Arraez grounded out to second to end the inning with Acuña at third base, so McLean was able to limit the damage.
A wild pitch moves the runners up with one out. This is an early moment.
Venezuela in business
They have runners at first and second with one out here in the third. Sal Perez singled and Ronald Acuña drew a walk. Maikel Garcia and Luis Arraez coming up now.
Could tonight be the night? (Tonight will not be the night.)
You have to wonder how much that extra day of rest for the US bullpen will wind up mattering if this one is close in the middle to late innings.
End 2: USA 0, VEN 0
Brisk pace to this one. 41 total pitches between the two starters. Ronald Acuña's leadoff single is the only well-struck ball so far. We've had pitchers' duels the last two nights. Looks like we're in the early stages of another one tonight.
Mid 2: USA 0, VEN 0
McLean works around a two-out single, and we remain scoreless with the US coming to bat in the second.
As the baseball gods intended.
This game is on pace to last about one hour, seven minutes.
End 1: USA 0, VEN 0
Eduardo Rodriguez follows Nolan McLean's five-pitch top of the first with a nine-pitch bottom of the first. Swing early is the theme of the night. As someone who can't stay up as late as he once did, I appreciate it.
A five-pitch top of the first for Nolan McLean.
Mid 1: USA 0, Venezuela 0
Quick five-pitch first inning for Nolan McLean thanks to a Maikel Garcia double play. The pitch limit this round is 95, though I don't think McLean will go that deep. They're targeting something closer to 75 pitches. A five-pitch first might've bought him another inning.
USA takes the field
I loved the pregame festivities, but also wish the game had already started. It's finally about to get going.
Ceremonial first pitches
The ceremonial first pitches: From USA, Ken Griffey Jr. and from Venezuela, Miguel Cabrera. A decent number of home runs and other great things from those two fellows.
WBC prize money
The winning team tonight will pocket about $80,000 per person, depending how they distribute money to support staff.
This is a very cool intro.
Good advice from Junior
The Hall of Famer knows a bit about being an excellent player while also being a fun player:
Gunnar Henderson and Roman Anthony should be in the WBC MVP mix too.
WBC MVP candidates
I haven't the slightest idea who should be considered the favorite for WBC MVP right now. Feels like something that could be decided tonight. Ronald Acuña, Luis Arraez, Aaron Judge, Mason Miller, Kyle Schwarber, and several others have a good case. Shohei Ohtani won it in 2023 (surprise surprise).
loanDepot Park (formerly Marlins Park)
The ballpark itself is perfectly fine. It's an adequate MLB park. But I'll never forgive Derek Jeter for his hand in getting rid of the Home Run Sculpture. Quirkiness is what makes MLB ballparks fun. How dare they get rid of that glorious monstrosity.
Bednar "probably" unavailable to pitch against Venezuela
How Team USA manager Mark DeRosa runs his pitching staff tonight will of course be a major subplot. However, he may be operating without one of his most effective relievers in Yankees closer David Bednar. Before the big game, DeRosa told MLB Network that Bednar is "probably" not an option for the final. As for Mason Miller and Garrett Whitlock, DeRosa said he'd like to stay away from them but that the score will dictate how that goes.
Of course, the U.S. is coming off an off day whereas Venezuela on Monday had a close battle with Italy in their semifinal. Bednar may not be able to go for Team USA, but at least the bullpen as a whole is more rested than Venezuela's.
Expert picks for the WBC Final
Look, it's one game between two loaded teams, so anything can happen. We all know that. We made some picks anyway. Go check them out.
Speaking of those electric fans
The crowds for the WBC have been off-the-charts amazing and I tried my best to sum it all up here:
The soon-to-be electric crowd
My expectations are that the Venezuela fans will be louder and possibly outnumber the USA fans, but I saw a ton of USA fans in the concourse. I'd estimate what I saw was 65% USA, 35% Venezuela. We're still nearly an hour away from the game, though, obviously.
Venezuela lineup
Here is the starting lineup for Venezuela, which is also 5-1 this tourney.
1. Ronald Acuña Jr., RF
2. Maikel Garcia, 3B
3. Luis Arraez, 1B
4. Eugenio Suárez, DH
5. Gleyber Torres, 2B
6. Ezequiel Tovar, SS
7. Wilyer Abreu, LF
8. Salvador Perez, C
9. Jackson Chourio, CF
LHP Eduardo Rodríguez
The notable bench players here are brothers. William Contreras is the backup catcher and Willson Contreras is also an available bat who could factor as a pinch hitter.
USA lineup
Here's the starting lineup for USA, which is 5-1 so far in the WBC.
1. Bobby Witt Jr., SS
2. Bryce Harper, 1B
3. Aaron Judge, RF
4. Kyle Schwarber, DH
5. Alex Bregman, 3B
6. Roman Anthony, LF
7. Will Smith, C
8. Brice Turang, 2B
9. Byron Buxton, CF
RHP Nolan McLean
Venezuela is starting Eduardo Rodríguez and he's a lefty, which triggered USA manager Mark DeRosa to put Bregman back in there instead of Gunnar Henderson in addition to starting Buxton over Pete Crow-Armstrong. Keep in mind, switch-hitting Cal Raleigh is also on the bench. USA will certainly dip into that dugout multiple times tonight.
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