Team USA Baseball vs. Venezuela score: Live updates, highlights from World Baseball Classic finals

The World Baseball Classic Championship Game has arrived. The United States, after its thrilling win over the Dominican Republic, will meet Venezuela in the title game Tuesday night at loanDepot Park in Miami. Venezuela came back against Italy to clinch their first ever trip to the WBC Championship Game. USA is looking for its second title after winning the tournament in 2017.

Tuesday's starting pitchers could not be more different. Venezuela will start lefty Eduardo Rodriguez, a 10-year big-league veteran. USA will counter with right-hander Nolan McLean, a rookie who made eight MLB starts last season. The pitch limit rises to 95 in the Championship Game, though it seems unlikely either starter will work that deep into the game.

Follow along below with our live updates and analysis of the WBC Championship Game.