This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏆 Five things to know Wednesday

🏀 Do not miss this: Even more March Madness bracket analysis!

We've given you tools to build your Men's NCAA Tournament bracket each of the last two days, and we're not done yet. Just over 24 hours remain until brackets lock. Don't forget to fill out your Women's NCAA Tournament bracket, too, though that does not lock until Friday afternoon.

Clock is ticking for Brackets! Get back in your pools and enter our Bracket Challenge for your chance to win a dream trip to the 2027 Final FourⓇ.

If you haven't gotten to work yet, it's time to get started. We're here to help:

🔮 Post-free agency NFL mock draft

Getty Images

The months of March and April in the NFL are like a game of Whac-A-Mole. Teams fill needs through free agency, watch new needs develop as their own free agents depart for other opportunities and attempt to fill those new gaps in the draft. The first wave of free agency is complete, so teams are beginning to shift their primary focus to that last step.

Last week's free agent moves led Mike Renner to make some adjustments to his projections, and he unveiled them in his mock draft 8.0. Here are his top five picks:

Raiders: QB Fernando Mendoza Jets: EDGE Arvell Reese Cardinals: OT Spencer Fano Titans: EDGE Rueben Bain Jr. Giants: LB Sonny Styles

A few spots further down the board, Renner still foresees the Bengals taking a safety despite having already made a highly regarded addition to their much-maligned defense.

Renner: "Even after adding Bryan Cook in free agency, Caleb Downs would still be a welcome addition for Bengals fans. His ability to play in the slot or deep would give Al Golden more flexibility with his coverages."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Wednesday

⚾ Spring training: Red Sox at Yankees, 1:05 p.m. on MLB Network

⚽ UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: Newcastle United at Barcelona, 1:45 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: Atalanta at Bayern Munich, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network/Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: Galatasaray at Liverpool, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⚽ UEFA Champions League, Round of 16: Atletico Madrid at Tottenham Hotspur, 4 p.m. on Paramount+

⚾ Spring training: Giants at Dodgers, 4:05 p.m. on MLB Network

🏀 Men's NCAA Tournament, First Four: No. 16 Prairie View A&M vs. No. 16 Lehigh, 6:40 p.m. on truTV

🏀 Women's NCAA Tournament, First Four: No. 11 Richmond vs. No. 11 Nebraska, 7 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Warriors at Celtics, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Devils at Rangers, 7 p.m. on TNT

🏀 Women's NCAA Tournament, First Four: No. 16 Stephen F. Austin vs. No. 16 Missouri State, 9 p.m. on ESPN2

🏀 Men's NCAA Tournament, First Four: No. 11 Miami (Ohio) vs. No. 11 SMU, 9:15 p.m. on truTV

🏀 Lakers at Rockets, 9:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Stars at Avalanche, 9:30 p.m. on TNT