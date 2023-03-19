Team USA will attempt to advance to the finals of the 2023 World Baseball Classic on Sunday when the squad takes on Cuba at loanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The Americans are the defending WBC champions and beat Venezuela in the quarterfinals Saturday night.

The winner of Sunday night's game will await the victor of Monday night's contest between Japan and Mexico. The championship game will then be played on Tuesday night. You can view the entire tournament schedule by clicking here. Now, let's address how you can watch USA-Cuba.

Team USA vs. Cuba how to watch

Date : Sunday, Mar. 19 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

: Sunday, Mar. 19 | Time: 7:00 p.m. ET Location : loanDepot Park (Miami, Florida)

: loanDepot Park (Miami, Florida) TV channel : Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

: Fox | Live stream: fuboTV (try for free) Odds : USA -450; Cuba +340; O/U: 10 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

: USA -450; Cuba +340; O/U: 10 (via Caesars Sportsbook) Starting pitchers: RHP Adam Wainwright (USA) vs. LHP Roenis Elías (CUB)

Players to watch

Cuba's roster features several MLB players, including third baseman Yoán Moncada (the team leader in OPS) and outfielder Luis Robert. On the pitching side of things, they've been led by Miguel Romero, a member of the Athletics organization. He's made four appearances thus far, compiling eight scoreless innings that include 12 strikeouts and zero walks.

Team USA, conversely, is a who's who of MLB position players. There's Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt, and Nolan Arenado. And that's without mentioning J.T. Realmuto, Trea Turner, Tim Anderson, or a number of other highly talented batsmen. Trout, for his part, leads Team USA hitters with double-digit at-bats with a 1.147 OPS.

Prediction

We give the Americans the edge on paper. Their performance has been uneven at times in this tournament, and Wainwright's struggles this spring do concern us. Nevertheless, this lineup should be able to do enough damage against Elías and crew to send Team USA to the finals again.

Pick: Team USA 8, Cuba 4