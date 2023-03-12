Team USA is attempting to defend its World Baseball Classic title at the 2023 version of the event this week, six years after winning the international baseball crown for the first time. Mike Trout, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado and Adam Wainwright are on USA Baseball's star-studded roster, which played its first game of the competition on March 11 in Phoenix, beating Great Britain 6-2. Mark DeRosa, who played 16 seasons in the majors, is managing the club.
Team USA will play Great Britain, Mexico, Canada and Colombia in Pool C and can advance to the quarterfinals with a top-two finish in the group. The journey starts at Arizona's Chase Field and will conclude at Miami's LoanDepot Park if Team USA reaches the quarterfinals and beyond.
Team USA has the second-best odds to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic, per Caesars Sportsbook, trailing only the Dominican Republic. The U.S. beat Puerto Rico to win the championship in 2017.
Here's everything to know about the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Below is Team USA's roster and schedule (complete with TV channel). Some players like Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw initially intended to play for Team USA but had to drop out of the event over injury concerns.
Team USA 2023 World Baseball Classic Roster
Pitchers
- Jason Adam, Rays
- Daniel Bard, Rockies
- David Bednar, Pirates
- Kyle Freeland, Rockies
- Kendall Graveman, White Sox
- Merrill Kelly, Diamondbacks
- Lance Lynn, White Sox
- Nick Martinez, Padres
- Miles Mikolas, Cardinals
- Adam Ottavino, Mets
- Ryan Pressly, Astros
- Brooks Raley, Mets
- Brady Singer, Royals
- Adam Wainwright, Cardinals
- Devin Williams, Brewers
Catchers
Infielders
- Pete Alonso, Mets
- Tim Anderson, White Sox
- Nolan Arenado, Cardinals
- Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
- Jeff McNeil, Mets
- Trea Turner, Phillies
- Bobby Witt Jr., Royals
Outfielders
- Mookie Betts, Dodgers
- Cedric Mullins, Orioles
- Kyle Schwarber, Phillies
- Mike Trout, Angels
- Kyle Tucker, Astros
Team USA World Baseball Classic schedule, scores
All games on Fox and FS1 can be streamed on fuboTV (try for free).
- March 11: United States 6, Great Britain, 2
- March 12: United States vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. ET, FS1
- March 13: United States vs. Canada, 10 p.m. ET, FS1
- March 15: Colombia vs. United States, 10 p.m. ET, FS1
- March 17-18: Quarterfinals
- March 19-20: Semifinals
- March 21: Championship game