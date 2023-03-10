Team USA is set to defend its World Baseball Classic at the 2023 version of the event this week, six years after winning the international baseball crown for the first time. Mike Trout, Trea Turner, Mookie Betts, Nolan Arenado and Adam Wainwright are on USA Baseball's star-studded roster, which will play its first game of the competition on March 11 in Phoenix. Mark DeRosa, who played 16 seasons in the majors, will manage the club.

Team USA will play Great Britain, Mexico, Canada and Colombia in Pool C and can advance to the quarterfinals with a top-two finish in the group. The journey starts at Arizona's Chase Field and will conclude at Miami's LoanDepot Park if Team USA reaches the quarterfinals and beyond.

Team USA has the second-best odds to win the 2023 World Baseball Classic, per Caesars Sportsbook, trailing only the Dominican Republic. The U.S. beat Puerto Rico to win the championship in 2017.

Here's everything to know about the 2023 World Baseball Classic. Below is Team USA's roster and schedule (complete with TV channel). Some players like Bryce Harper and Clayton Kershaw initially intended to play for Team USA but had to drop out of the event over injury concerns.

