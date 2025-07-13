There is a new member of the 2,000 managerial wins club. With his team's win over the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park on Sunday (CIN 4, COL 2), Cincinnati Reds manager Terry Francona became the 13th manager in history with 2,000 career wins. His career record is 2,000-1,719 spanning 24 seasons as a big-league manager.

Francona is the fourth manager to record his 2,000th win with a team he played for, joining Bruce Bochy (San Francisco Giants), Bucky Harris (Detroit Tigers), and John McGraw (New York Giants). Francona played 10 MLB seasons with five teams, mostly the Montreal Expos, from 1981-90. He was a Red in 1987.

The 66-year-old veteran returned to the dugout this season after spending a year away from the game for health reasons. He missed time for multiple ailments during his 11-year run with the Cleveland Guardians, including toe and hip surgeries in recent years. Francona had shoulder replacement surgery and double hernia surgery soon after the 2023 season as well.

Francona previously managed the Philadelphia Phillies (1997-2000), Boston Red Sox (2004-11), and Guardians (2013-23). He was at the helm for Boston's 2004 and 2007 World Series titles and also Cleveland's 2016 pennant. When the time comes, Francona will be voted into the Hall of Fame with no resistance.

Hall of Famer Connie Mack is the all-time leader with 3,731 managerial wins. No one else has more than 2,884. Bochy is the active leader with 2,218 career wins. He sits in sixth place on the all-time list. Francona is second among active managers in wins.