Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has been named the 2022 American League Manager of the Year, MLB and the Baseball Writers Association of America announced Tuesday. Francona beat out Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde and Seattle Mariners skipper Scott Servais for the award.

Here are the voting results (full breakdown on bbwaa.org):

1. Francona (17 first-place votes)

2. Hyde (nine first-place votes)

3. Servais (one first-place vote)

4. Dusty Baker, Astros (three first-place votes)

5. Aaron Boone, Yankees

6. Kevin Cash, Rays

This is Francona's third Manager of the Year award. He previously won with Cleveland in 2013 and 2016, and was runner-up in 2017 as well. Francona has finished in the top five of the voting five other times. He joins Tony La Russa (1983, 1988, 1992) and Buck Showalter (1994, 2004, 2014) as the only managers to be named Manager of the Year three times in the AL.

The Guardians went 92-70 this season, including 38-18 in their final 56 games, en route to the AL Central title. They did that despite having the youngest roster in the game and having 17 players make their MLB debuts in 2022. Only the rebuilding Oakland Athletics and Chicago Cubs had more players made their debuts this season.

Cleveland swept the Tampa Bay Rays in two games in the new Wild Card Series, then lost the ALDS to the New York Yankees in five games. As a reminder, Manager of the Year is a regular season award. Votes are submitted prior to the postseason. Francona, now 63, has already said he will return in 2023. He's had numerous health issues in recent years and admitted they've taken a toll.

Hyde led the Orioles to an 83-79 record one year after the club lost 110 games. The 2022 Orioles are the first team to finish with a winning record a year after losing 110 games since the 1899 St. Louis Perfectos. Servais and the Mariners went 90-72 this season and earned their first postseason berth since 2001.