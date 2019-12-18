Terry Francona's two stolen Red Sox World Series rings recovered after being sold to memorabilia store

Two World Series rings belonging to former Red Sox manager Terry Francona have been recovered by police about a month after they were reported stolen, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department in Arizona. One person has been arrested in connection with the robbery

The rings, which commemorate Boston's World Series titles in 2004 and 2007 with Francona at the helm, were reported stolen in early November, though it's believed the the burglary happened during the spring. During their investigation, police say they discovered the rings had been sold to a Phoenix sports memorabilia store by someone asking for $40,000 apiece. That same seller had previously tried to privately deal the rings in exchange for a vehicle, according to investigators.

As a result of the investigation, 33-year-old Jamey Estep was arrested on Tuesday and charged with second-degree burglary, theft and trafficking in stolen property, ESPN reported. The investigation is still ongoing.

"I am incredibly grateful to the effort that the Pima County Sherriff's Department has put forth in this," Francona said in a statement provided by the Indians. "Beyond that I can't comment because it's an open investigation."

According to court documents obtained by Cleveland.com, a $245,830 tax refund check belonging to Francona was also taken during the burglary. Police have identified a woman who fraudulently deposited that check with a forged signature earlier this year.

Francona managed the Red Sox from 2004 to 2011 and has served as manager of the Cleveland Indians since 2012. He has an offseason residence near Tuscon, Ariz.