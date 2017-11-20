Terry Glenn, former Dallas Cowboy, killed in car wreck

Former Cowboy receiver Terry Glenn was killed this morning in a car accident at the age of 43, per reports

Terry Glenn, former Dallas Cowboy wide receiver, was killed in a car accident this morning, per multiple reports on Twitter. Glenn was 43.

Shocking and very sad news on this holiday week...Glenn was a standout wide receiver at Ohio State before being drafted #7 overall by the New England Patriots in the 1996 draft. He spent the 2002 season with the Packers after being traded there by the Patriots, and then the Packers sent him to Dallas for a sixth round pick in February, 2003.

Glenn played for the Cowboys from 2003-07, putting up a pair of 1000 yard seasons and leading the league in yards per reception in 2005.

Our thoughts go out to the Glenn family.