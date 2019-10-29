Texans' J.J. Watt sends Jose Altuve a gift for Astros' potential World Series celebration

With the Houston Astros one win away from a World Series title, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt gave Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve something to celebrate with if that comes to fruition.

In a post on his Instagram story, Altuve shared that Watt gifted him two bottles of wine as a "Thank You" for the tremendous season.

"Just wanted to drop off a little gift to say 'Thank You' for all the entertainment this season," Watt wrote. "You are truly an inspiration to myself and so many people. One bottle is for you and your wife to enjoy ... and the other is for celebrating after you bring home another trophy."

The bottles were from Caymus Vineyards in Napa Valley and are sold in stores for about $180 each. The wine that Altuve received was a 2014 Special Edition Cabernet Sauvignon.

After falling behind in the World Series 2-0, the Astros won three consecutive games in D.C. In those game, Houston has outscored the Nats 19-3 during that stretch. Altuve has gone 5-for-15 with three runs scored and a pair of doubles over the past three games.

Most recently, Gerrit Cole surrendered just one run on three hits in Houston's dominant 7-1 victory in Game 5. The Nationals were able to register just four hits throughout the entire contest.

The Astros have a chance to clinch their second World Series title in three seasons on Tuesday night when the series resumes in Houston.