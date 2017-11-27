Texas Rangers claim catcher Juan Centeno on waivers
Texas Rangers claim catcher Juan Centeno on waivers
The Rangers have acquired catcher Juan Centeno from the Houston Astros on a waiver claim, the club announced
The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Juan Centeno from the Houston Astros on a waiver claim, the club announced today. The addition of Centeno puts the Rangers’ 40 man roster at 38.
Centeno, 28, has bounced from team to team the last few years. He was drafted by the Mets in 2007 in the 32nd round, playing in 14 games for them in 2013 and 2014. He was claimed on waivers by the Brewers after the 2014 season, spent 2015 with the Brewers, was released by them after the season, signed with the Twins in 2016, was released by them after the season, and then signed with the Astros for 2017.
He has a career .235/.289/.339 slash line, and per Evan Grant, is out of options. I’m not all that confident he will still be on the 40 man roster come spring training, but he’s here now.
-
Mariners re-sign Iwakuma to MiLB deal
Iwakuma missed most of 2017 with a shoulder injury
-
Stanton tells MIA teams he'll OK deal to
The Dodgers are said to be among the teams he'd approve a deal to
-
Astros get record $438K playoff shares
Each Astros postseason share is worth a record $438,901.57
-
Rangers reportedly sign Doug Fister
Fister's deal with the Rangers is pending a physical
-
Ohtani's agent sends homework to teams
The agent for the Japanese phenom has seven specific questions as he weighs his options
-
Ex-Phillie Miguel Alfredo Gonzalez dies
Gonzalez was reportedly killed in a car crash in Cuba