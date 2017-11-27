Texas Rangers claim catcher Juan Centeno on waivers

The Rangers have acquired catcher Juan Centeno from the Houston Astros on a waiver claim, the club announced

The Texas Rangers have acquired catcher Juan Centeno from the Houston Astros on a waiver claim, the club announced today. The addition of Centeno puts the Rangers’ 40 man roster at 38.

Centeno, 28, has bounced from team to team the last few years. He was drafted by the Mets in 2007 in the 32nd round, playing in 14 games for them in 2013 and 2014. He was claimed on waivers by the Brewers after the 2014 season, spent 2015 with the Brewers, was released by them after the season, signed with the Twins in 2016, was released by them after the season, and then signed with the Astros for 2017.

He has a career .235/.289/.339 slash line, and per Evan Grant, is out of options. I’m not all that confident he will still be on the 40 man roster come spring training, but he’s here now.