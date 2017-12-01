Texas Rangers non-tender Martinez, Gonzalez, Griffin and Alberto

Hansen Alberto, Chi Chi Gonzalez, A.J. Griffin and Nick Martinez have been non-tendered

The Texas Rangers have non-tendered pitchers Nick Martinez, A.J. Griffin, and Chi Chi Gonzalez, as well as utility infielder Hanser Alberto, the club announced today. These moves drop the 40 man roster down to 35.

Today is the deadline for teams to tender contracts to players under team control. Martinez and Griffin were both arbitration-eligible, and we're looking at getting $2-3 million apiece in arbitration. While both have been nice depth pieces, neither had a lock on a major league job for 2017, and Texas appears to have decided those millions can be better allocated elsewhere.

Gonzalez and Alberto were not eligible for arbitration yet, but each player missed all of 2017, Gonzalez with a UCL injury that ultimately needed Tommy John surgery that will cost him the 2018 season as well, Alberto with a shoulder injury, after getting major league time the previous couple of years. I suspect the Rangers may look to bring one or both back on a minor league deal.