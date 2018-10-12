Texas Rangers reportedly interviewing former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi

Former New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi is interviewing for the Texas Rangers managerial job, according to Evan Grant of SportsDay Dallas.

From a twitter tip to confirmation: Sources confirm Joe Girardi in Arlington to meet with Rangers today: https://t.co/SuD4xHikGX — Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) October 12, 2018

This comes after the Rangers reportedly interviewed assistant general manager Jayce Tingler, Chicago Cubs bench coach Brandon Hyde and Houston bench coach Joe Espada earlier this week. The Rangers are also expected to conduct a formal interview with Don Wakamatsu, who finished the season as interim manager.

In 10 seasons with New York, Girardi compiled a 910-710 record and won the 2009 World Series. He was fired after taking the Yankees to the American League Championship Series in 2017 where they lost in seven games to the eventual World Series champions the Houston Astros. He also managed Florida in 2006, winning National League Manager of the Year for guiding a rebuilding team to a 78-84 finish.

Girardi, who is turning 54-years-old on Sunday, spent the past season working as an analyst for MLB Network this season.

The Cincinnati Reds also have reportedly interviewed Girardi for their open manager position.

Follow along here to keep up with all the latest MLB manager rumors, firings and hires.