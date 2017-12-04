Texas Rangers rumors: Mike Minor a Ranger, per Rosenthal

Ken Rosenthal says the Rangers have a deal with free agent lefty reliever Mike Minor

Texas Rangers rumors: Mike Minor, free agent lefthanded pitcher who spent the 2017 season with the Kansas City Royals, has agreed to a contract with the Texas Rangers, according to Ken Rosenthal on Twitter. No details on the terms, but Evan Grant says that Minor, who spent the 2017 season as a reliever, would be used as a starter by the Rangers.

Minor, the #7 overall pick in the 2009 draft, was a starter for the Braves from 2012-14, with one pretty good season (2013) and a couple of mediocre to poor ones, before missing the 2015-16 seasons due to rotator cuff. Minor was a reliever for the Royals in 2017 and had a terrific year, putting up a 2.55 ERA and a 2.62 FIP in 77.2 IP.

The Royals opted to use Minor out of the pen in 2017 due to his shoulder issues, with the belief that that was a better option for keeping him healthy, and it remains to be seen if his shoulder will hold up working as a starter. One has to believe that the opportunity to go back to the rotation would have been a significant part of the appeal of joining the Rangers for Minor. If he establishes himself as a quality starting pitcher, he’s going to have much more earning capacity going forward — and as he doesn’t turn 30 until later this month, he’s potentially got a number of years ahead of him.

This would be the third free agent pitcher the Rangers have signed already, with Minor joining Tony Barnette (who signed earlier today) and Doug Fister.