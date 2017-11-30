Texas Rangers sign Anthony Gose to minor league contract

Outfielder-turned-pitcher Anthony Gose has signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers

The Texas Rangers have signed outfielder-turned-pitcher Anthony Gose to a minor league contract, per Anthony Fenech on Twitter.

This is an interesting deal, and the latest combo outfielder-pitcher the Rangers have added to their minor league stable. James Jones, of course, was acquired by the Rangers in the Leonys Martin trade, they converted him to pitching, and then he tore his UCL and needed Tommy John surgery, though he’s apparently back on the mound now. And Jairo Beras, the controversial big dollar J-2 signee who has big power and a big arm but can’t actually hit, has also converted to pitching.

Gose is a former second round pick of the Phillies in 2008, who went to Houston in the Roy Oswalt deal, though the Astros immediately flipped Gose to Toronto for Brett Wallace. Gose then was sent to Detroit in November, 2014, for Devon Travis.

Gose is considered a quality defensive outfielder but hasn’t hit in the majors, putting up a .240/.309/.348 slash line, though he’s also 57 for 80 as a basestealer. A lefty with a strong arm in the outfield, he moved to the mound in 2017, making 11 appearances in high-A, with a high ERA, lots of Ks, and lots of walks.

Eric Longenhagen wrote in October about James Jones and the possibility of a legitimate two-way player fitting Jones’ profile, someone who could pitch in relief but also pinch run or be a defensive substitute late in games. Gose would also be someone who you would think might fit that profile. There is, of course, nothing yet that indicates that Gose, or Jones, can pitch well enough to be a legitimate major league reliever, a prerequisite to being a two-way player. Still, its an interesting experiment, and Gose and Jones (who I believe is slated to be back in the Rangers organization in 2018) will be interesting guys to watch.