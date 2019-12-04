Texas Rangers unveil new uniforms for 2020 season, including baby blue look for Sunday home games
The Rangers will have new threads to go with their new ballpark next season
The Texas Rangers will be moving into brand new Globe Life Field in time for the 2020 season, and they're also expected to be active on the free-agent market coming off three straight losing campaigns. In keeping with all those changes and brand momentum, the Rangers on Wednesday rolled out new uniforms in advance of the 2020 season.
Here's a look, courtesy of the team:
Starting with the regular season, the Rangers will rotate three new home jerseys and two new road jerseys (at the far left above is the team's new spring training look). The white uni pictured above will be the new home primary, which notable features a return to the jersey script the team wore from 1984 through 1993:
The road grays are very similar to last year's:
The very fetching powder blues will be worn for Sunday home games (the team is calling it "power blue" -- get it?):
And the red jerseys will be for Friday home tilts:
And then the alternate blue road jerseys:
All six of the new jerseys will feature the Texas flag patch on the left sleeve, and all five regular season jerseys will also have also have a Globe Life Field Inaugural Season patch on the right sleeve.
This marks the first time that the Rangers have changed their uniforms since 2014, when they tweaked the jersey font. It remains to be seen how the team on the field will fare in new threads and in new digs, but already the Rangers are building some offseason enthusiasm.
