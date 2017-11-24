Thank you to Tribe fans

Morning news and notes for Friday, November 24, 2017.

Happy belated Thanksgiving, everyone! Whether you’re getting up early to nab some deals or sleeping in thanks to your food coma, I hope you’re doing it surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones.

Tribe news

Readers deserve a ‘Thank You’ more than once a year — Terry Pluto (video) | Cleveland.com

Pluto’s been writing for The Plain Dealer for years now and understands that covering the Cleveland Indians doesn’t come without its challenges and obstacles. His sentiments are echoed here in regards to thanking you, the reader, for being patient and still coming back every day to listen to what we all have to say about the Cleveland Indians. So, thank you!

Around the League