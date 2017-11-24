Thank you to Tribe fans
Morning news and notes for Friday, November 24, 2017.
Happy belated Thanksgiving, everyone! Whether you’re getting up early to nab some deals or sleeping in thanks to your food coma, I hope you’re doing it surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones.
Tribe news
Readers deserve a ‘Thank You’ more than once a year — Terry Pluto (video) | Cleveland.com
Pluto’s been writing for The Plain Dealer for years now and understands that covering the Cleveland Indians doesn’t come without its challenges and obstacles. His sentiments are echoed here in regards to thanking you, the reader, for being patient and still coming back every day to listen to what we all have to say about the Cleveland Indians. So, thank you!
Around the League
- In 2018, the Mexican baseball league will have their first female umpire.
- The Dodgers released Cuban prospect Jose Miguel Fernandez from the AA Texas League yesterday.
- The next great closer may not even know that they are the next great closer yet.
- Thanks to the letter written by Joe Morgan, Jeff Passan is giving up his Hall of Fame vote.
- The Mariners may try to get Shohei Ohtani by telling him that he will be able to pitch and hit in Seattle.
- The Blue Jays are investing PED usage in their minor league system.
