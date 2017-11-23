Thanksgiving Day Rangers things

Thanksgiving Day Rangers news and links

Good morning, folks, and Happy Thanksgiving...

Jeff Wilson writes about potential fallback targets for the Texas Rangers to spend their international bonus pool money on, should they fail to land Shohei Ohtani.

The Seattle Mariners are preparing to make a big push for Ohtani.

Pudge Rodriguez has been working to raise money for hurricane relief efforts in Houston and in Puerto Rico.

Gerry Fraley takes a look at the state of the Rangers’ 2014 draft class.

The DMN has 10 things you might not know about Jeff Banister.

Evan Grant looks at the five worst free agent signings in Rangers history.