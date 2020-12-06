Last winter, the Los Angeles Angels made a huge splash with their signing of third baseman Anthony Rendon. With Rendon set to be added to a lineup that already included superstar Mike Trout and two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, the Angels offense looked to be one of the most competitive in Major League Baseball. But, alas, the Angels stumbled their way to another sub-.500 season finish for the fifth straight year and missed the expanded postseason. The abbreviated 2020 season was a disappointment.

Ohtani, who returned to the mound after his 2018 Tommy John surgery, allowed seven runs while recording just five outs over a pair of starts before the Angels shut him down (forearm strain) from throwing for the season. The club hasn't announced any definite plans for 2021, but Ohtani has expressed desire to remain a two-way player.

The 2020 season was also another instance in which Trout's prime went to waste. The 29-year-old Trout -- a three-time AL MVP and eight-time All-Star -- missed the postseason for the ninth time in 10 years, and the Angels extended their playoff drought to six seasons. As a result, general manager Billy Eppler lost his job and the club found his replacement in former Atlanta Braves assistant GM Perry Minasian, who was officially introduced in November.

Without question, the Angels biggest priority this winter is to go out and get some pitchers. And then go out and get some more pitchers. In 2020, the Angels pitching staff finished tied for the fifth-worst ERA (5.52) in the league. They did finish with a better FIP, but it was still still below-average, falling to 17th at 4.78. Their powerful offense wasn't enough to get them to October either and they finished with a minus-27 run differential on the season.

Minasian certainly has his work cut out for him if he hopes to help turn the Angels into a serious, perennial contender, a task he helped accomplish during his time with the Braves. He will need to be active during this offseason -- in both the free agency and trade markets -- as he attempts to improve the Angels lackluster rotation. The pressure is on for the Angels to stop wasting Trout's prime and get back into the postseason. This is not going to be a long-term project or a rebuild for Minasian; it's win now.

Now, let's take a closer look at three questions for the Angels this winter.

1. Will Bauer show Halos California love?

The Angels really haven't had much success signing top starting pitchers in free agency in recent offseasons. After losing out on Patrick Corbin, J.A. Happ, Jake Odorizzi and Gerrit Cole in the last two winters, they're bound to finally snag a big name this winter... right? Well, who really knows. You're probably better off consulting a Magic 8-Ball. Things change quickly and drastically during free agency. It's likely to be all the more up in the air because of the financial fallout from the global coronavirus pandemic. But, no matter what, this ball club should be fighting to get any and every free agent starter to sign his name on the dotted line of an Angels contract.

Our own R.J. Anderson broke down MLB's top 10 free-agent starting pitchers. So, why don't we start with the No. 1? That would be 2020 NL Cy Young champion and SoCal native Trevor Bauer. Here's the breakdown from Anderson:

Heading into the 2020 season, Bauer's career numbers held an uncanny resemblance to those posted by A.J. Burnett through the same period of his career. He created separation this season, amassing a 1.73 ERA and a 5.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 11 starts and 73 innings. Bauer has long had the stuff and, according to his press clippings, the intelligence to be a frontline starter. He's now put together the results supporting that notion in two of the past three seasons. Can he keep it up? That's one of a few questions teams will have to answer, beginning with how he improved his spin rate just a few years after implying it was possible only through the use of substances . Another one is whether he's compatible on a long-term deal. Bauer fell out of favor in both Arizona and Cleveland, and he hasn't always covered himself in glory on social media . Weather changes moods just as sure as Sturgill changes words; if Bauer wants to follow suit, changing his perception into a staff leader in every sense of the term, then he'll need to do more than continue to pitch well.

Bauer, 30 in January, led the league in ERA (1.76), ERA+ (276), WHIP (0.80), and hit rate (5.1 per nine innings) this past season. He went 5-4 with 100 strikeouts and 17 walks in 73 innings. As Anderson mentions, Bauer brings with him a little bit of baggage, but if he's determined to set himself up as both an ace and leader, now is the time.

There's likely to be a bidding war for Bauer, but the Angels should plan accordingly and be willing to go for it to add Bauer to their weak rotation. The Angels are walking a tightrope between the pressure to win and the desperation to win. They have to address this glaring weakness before it's too late. The Angels need to put their highest priority on building out a strong, steady rotation for the long-term.

Will top free agent starter Trevor Bauer make the move to Los Angeles in 2021? Getty Images

As of now, the Angels' rotation is very thin and accompanied with a lot of uncertainties. Here's the projected rotation with their 2020 stat line:

Heaney and Bundy are both entering their final year before free agency. Ohtani would be in that mix to roll out a six-man rotation, but it's still unclear if he's going to be 100 percent ready (and get the approval from the Angels) to return to the mound in 2021. Beyond that, the Angels lack the starting depth to get to the postseason and the presence of a true ace has still been missing from the Angels rotation for years.

Other starters the Angels could target this winter include free agents Masahiro Tanaka, Jose Quintana, James Paxton, and Odorizzi. And, as far as trade possibilities go, the Angels could take a look at the asking for Texas Rangers right-hander Lance Lynn and Tampa Bay Rays lefty Blake Snell.

2. Who can help the bullpen?

The story sounds the same when it comes to the Angels needing relief arms. The club's relievers led the league with 14 blown saves in last season's 60-game sprint, and they haven't had a consistent, reliable closer in years. The 29-year-old right-hander Mike Mayers put together a solid year in 2020 thanks to adding a cutter to his arsenal, but help is still needed.

The Angels should be expected to take a look at the top free agent relief pitcher on the market this year in veteran closer Liam Hendriks.

In 2020, Hendriks, who will be 32 in February, dominated in the shortened campaign. He saved 14 games in 15 chances with a 1.78 ERA, 0.67 WHIP and 37 strikeouts against two unintentional walks in 25 1/3 innings for Oakland.

Liam Hendriks has been one of the most valuable relievers in baseball as of late, and he'd make a great bullpen addition for the win-now Angels. Getty Images

Here's a look at what Anderson said about Hendriks, the No. 1 ranked free agent reliever:

The beauty of fastball-slider relievers is you never know which one is going to break out or when. Hendriks is a good example. Over the last two seasons, he's thrown 110 innings of 1.79 ERA ball, and has done so while striking out 161 and walking 24. Was there any real indication that this was coming? Not so much. In the preceding three years (all spent with the Athletics, mind you), he had a 4.01 ERA and a 3.64 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Anyway, here's hoping Hendriks receives the payday he deserves, especially after he followed in the footsteps of Nathan Eovaldi and Brandon Morrow this postseason, going above and beyond and risking injury despite his looming date with free agency. Selflessness ought to be rewarded, after all.

Hendriks would be the priority for the Angels, but there's no shortage of relief help on the free-agent market this winter. Brad Hand, Pedro Baez, Alex Colome, Trevor Rosenthal, Shane Greene, Mark Melancon, Jake McGee, Blake Treinen and Kirby Yates are further options for additional bullpen help.

3. Is Iglesias the 2021 answer at shortstop?

Like we already said, the Angels 2020-21 offseason wish list is as follows:

Pitching

Pitching

More Pitching

We weren't exaggerating about that being the most important focus of this offseason. But another area of focus the club will have to think about it happens to be a possible replacement for free agent and four-time Gold-Glove winning shortstop Andrelton Simmons. If not a replacement, at the very least, the Angels will need more middle infield depth.

Recently, the Angels announced a trade for Baltimore Orioles shortstop Jose Iglesias. Iglesias, 30, is best known for his solid defensive efforts, but in 2020, he had a breakthrough offensive season, putting up a .373/.400/.566 slash line in 39 games for the O's.

The Angels recently traded for shortstop Jose Iglesias, likely to prepare for the eventual loss of Andrelton Simmons in free agency. Getty Images

The Angels had a star shortstop in Simmons -- who entered free agency this offseason. It appears Iglesias will take over as the Angels' starting shortstop in 2021 after they didn't secure Simmons long-term. The Angels traded for Simmons before the 2016 season, and his seven-year, $58 million contract expired after 2020.

An internal option for shortstop could be the versatile David Fletcher who can start at both second base and shortstop. On the trade market, there are good options in soon-to-be free agents Francisco Lindor and Trevor Story. In free agency, there's second basemen Jonathan Schoop and Kolten Wong along with shortstops Didi Gregorius and Marcus Semien.