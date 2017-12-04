The Angels have a meeting with Shohei Ohtani

Seven teams have meetings with Ohtani. The Angels are one of those seven.

While Mariners and Giants fans were celebrating at their teams’ securing of a meeting with Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, fans of other teams were freaking out.

No news was to be had regarding the Angels, until Jeff Passan shared this.

Multiple sources believe the Los Angeles Angels remain in the running for Shohei Ohtani. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 4, 2017

Ken Rosenthal delivered the good news.

If you didn’t catch that, this makes the Angels one of seven teams to have a meeting with Ohtani and his representatives. Their probability right now of landing the frontline starter (1/7) are much higher than before (1/30). Make of that what you will.