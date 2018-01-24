The Angels held a conference call for Mike Trout to answer Super Bowl LII questions

Super Bowl LII will of course pit the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles. As you might be aware, the best player in baseball -- i.e., Angels center fielder Mike Trout -- is a New Jersey native and lifelong fan of the Eagles. Trout was on hand for the Eagles' romp over the Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, and he recently took a conference call on the topic of the forthcoming Bowl of Super which was organized by the Angels as a result of so many requests.

So does Mr. Trout have a prediction? Yes, he does ...

Mike Trout on a conference call now. Predicts the #Eagles will beat the #Patriots 31-24 in the Super Bowl, with a late interception of Tommy Brady putting it away. — Jerry Crasnick (@jcrasnick) January 23, 2018

So that's an Eagles win and a rare choke job by Tom Brady. Bold stuff, Trout.

Trout also says he's not sure whether he'll be attending the Super Bowl, but regardless of where he is ...

Mike Trout: "Doesn't matter if I go to the Super Bowl or I'm at my house, I'll definitely be posting a picture with the dog mask." #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) January 23, 2018

... The dog mask will be there.

Obviously, Trout's love of Philly sports raises the tantalizing possibility that he'll one day suit up for the Phillies. Here's what Trout had to say about that (via Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times) ...

"I'm an Eagles fan," Trout said on a conference call Tuesday. "I obviously grew up a Philly sports fan. I love playing in Anaheim. Obviously, I've got a couple more years left on my contract. But I love the city of Anaheim and, obviously, the West Coast."

Said contract runs through 2020, and the Phillies are set up nicely in terms of their long-term budget outlook, so one never knows.