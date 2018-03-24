The A's are going to overcharge Giants fans for parking unless they say the password

The A's will ask Giants fans to pay up or to cast aside their fandom

On paper, it seems the Oakland Athletics have a chance to contend for the second American League wild card this season behind their slugging lineup and emerging young pitching. For all anyone knows, these A's could surprise the league, much like the group a few years back.

Perhaps in an attempt to summon that old-timey magic, the A's are implementing a policy that easily could've came from Charlie Finley's era. On Saturday, the A's announced that San Francisco Giants fans attending games at the Oakland Coliseum would have to either pay up or betray their team allegiance:

Of course, this is probably just a joke intended to stir the pot more than anything. The A's host the Giants all of four times this year -- once on Sunday in an exhibition contest -- and there are enough obvious loopholes here that they don't merit mention.

But hey, give the A's some credit for attempting to liven up the rivalry all the same.

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
24/7 Scores, News, Highlights
FREE ON ALL YOUR DEVICES