The A's are going to overcharge Giants fans for parking unless they say the password
The A's will ask Giants fans to pay up or to cast aside their fandom
On paper, it seems the Oakland Athletics have a chance to contend for the second American League wild card this season behind their slugging lineup and emerging young pitching. For all anyone knows, these A's could surprise the league, much like the group a few years back.
Perhaps in an attempt to summon that old-timey magic, the A's are implementing a policy that easily could've came from Charlie Finley's era. On Saturday, the A's announced that San Francisco Giants fans attending games at the Oakland Coliseum would have to either pay up or betray their team allegiance:
Of course, this is probably just a joke intended to stir the pot more than anything. The A's host the Giants all of four times this year -- once on Sunday in an exhibition contest -- and there are enough obvious loopholes here that they don't merit mention.
But hey, give the A's some credit for attempting to liven up the rivalry all the same.
-
Sale appears to avoid serious injury
Sale was hit on the leg by a line drive
-
Marlins roster decimated by injuries
The Marlins' roster is a mess
-
Red Sox's Vazquez signs three-year deal
Vazquez will become a rich man as the Red Sox gain a year of control
-
Mets option Wheeler, finalize rotation
Wheeler pitched poorly this spring and will open the season in the minors
-
2017 MLB Spring Training
A closer look at the teams in the Cactus League and Grapefruit League
-
Cards in no rush to sign Holland
Holland, an All-Star in 2017, remains a free agent