The A's are investigating video of an incident involving security guard and a fan

'Violence in any form is not acceptable,' the Athletics said in a statement

Leading up to Monday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline, much of the baseball world was focused on the Oakland Athletics and whether or not they would move starter Sonny Gray. (They did -- sending Gray to the New York Yankees for prospects.) Yet long after the deadline passed and everyone's attention shifted elsewhere, the A's hosted the San Francisco Giants in a meaningless game.

As it turns out, something happened during the Giants-A's game that merits headlines. Not on the field, but rather in the stands, where a security guard reportedly attacked a fan. Here's video of the incident, courtesy of a Twitter user:

It's hard to make out what's going on there. Still, the A's later confirmed that something went awry by releasing this statement:

According to CBS San Francisco, it's unclear what caused the confrontation. The guard, however, later allegedly flipped off the booing crowd after returning to her post.

