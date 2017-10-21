The Astros will have Ric Flair call out 'Play Ball' if there is an ALCS Game 7

The Yankees are up three games to two over the Astros in the best-of-seven ALCS. That means the series might end with Game 6 on Friday (NYY-HOU GameTracker). If, however, the Astros are able to force a Game 7, then something beautiful will happen leading up to first pitch of said series finale. Here are the details from Matt Young of the Houston Chronicle ...

The Astros-Yankees American League Championship Series gets to a Game 7, the Astros will have pro wrestling superstar Ric Flair call out "Play Ball!" before the game in a video message. Astros right fielder Josh Reddick is a huge wrestling fan and uses Flair's entrance music every time he steps to the plate at Minute Maid Park. Fans also have adopted the wrestler's "Woo!" yell throughout the season.

Yes, people, should Game 7 come to pass the Nature Boy will inspire the Astros via the timeless medium of the giant color television. The urgent question, then is not whether the Astros will win Game 6 and thus make all of this possible. The question, rather, is can Ric Flair hold these alligators down?

He's trying, people. He's trying. But the reality of the situation is that he's having a hard time holding these alligators down.

Developing.

