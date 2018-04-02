The Astros' World Series banner ceremony needed to be saved by a leaf blower

Houston's title defense is off to a rough start

Winning a World Series is hard, but you know what might be even harder? Unveiling your World Series championship banner. Or at least that was the case for the Houston Astros on Monday. 

Prior to their home-opener against the Orioles, the Astros had a ceremony to celebrate their 2017 World Series title -- the first in team history. It became rather obvious that they've never held such a ceremony before when the banner unveiling went like this ...

Players on the field seemed to get quite a kick out of the struggle to uncover the banner, and it's hard to blame them. You spend decades trying to climb baseball's mountain, only to be beaten by a black tarp at the summit. That's the good stuff.

Luckily for the Astros, they had a leaf blower handy, and it turned out to be the savior and MVP of the ceremony. 

It's a long season, but Houston's title defense is off to a very tough start.

