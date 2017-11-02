The Astros' World Series victory parade is set for Friday, and here are the details

The Houston Astros closed out the Los Angeles Dodgers in impressive fashion on Wednesday, winning 5-1 in a winner-take-all Game 7. Everyone on the team stepped up in the ALCS and World Series, as Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander played stellar throughout the postseason. For Houston, Friday promises to be a party, as the team will be hosting a parade to honor the Astros' accomplishments.

The parade will follow a boxed route, starting and ending at Smith & Lamar. It will cover about eight blocks, and once the parade is over there will be an afterparty at City Hall featuring the team and staff, along with their families.

Streets will start to close at 1 p.m. local time, according to Houston's ABC affiliate, and the parade will start at 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET). Mayor Sylvester Turner will, naturally, be in attendance.

Here's the route for the @astros World Series parade tomorrow. Begins at 2 p.m. but get down there early!-> https://t.co/UNYTp1qDSy #KHOU 11 pic.twitter.com/E1lVLGHr82 — KHOU 11 Sports (@KHOUSports) November 2, 2017

The team has been revered by the community, and this is the perfect time for both sides to show their appreciation. The Astros battled all season, and winning the city its first championship since 1995 when the Rockets won the NBA Finals is befitting of a party. The Astros getting their first only makes the win more special, and doing so with the team that they put together -- done so meticulously -- only makes the win more impressive.

The city is going to be rowdy on Friday, and it more than earned it this season.