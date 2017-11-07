The baseball world reacts to the news of Roy Halladay's death

Hallady, one of the best pitchers of his era, died in a plane crash on Tuesday

On Tuesday, news of Roy Halladay's tragic death shocked the baseball world. Halladay, who stands as one of the great pitchers of his era, passed away in a plane crash just off the Florida coast. Halladay was by all accounts a tremendous human being and as such was deeply beloved throughout the baseball community. As shock turned to sadness after the news of Halladay's passing broke, many around baseball shared their grief. What follows is a sampling. 

Our deepest condolences go out to the Halladay family and to all those around baseball who knew and loved Doc.

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories