The baseball world reacts to the news of Roy Halladay's death

On Tuesday, news of Roy Halladay's tragic death shocked the baseball world. Halladay, who stands as one of the great pitchers of his era, passed away in a plane crash just off the Florida coast. Halladay was by all accounts a tremendous human being and as such was deeply beloved throughout the baseball community. As shock turned to sadness after the news of Halladay's passing broke, many around baseball shared their grief. What follows is a sampling.

We are saddened by the tragic news that Roy Halladay, 2-time Cy Young Award winner & 8-time All-Star, has died in a plane crash. He was 40. pic.twitter.com/SOFv3bOLyt

We are devastated to learn of the passing of Roy “Doc” Halladay, who left us far too soon. Rest in peace Roy, you will be sorely missed.

I can’t believe it. So many times we competed against each other and even while competing, I wanted to see you! My condolences to his family https://t.co/q5VGqQvoDu — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) November 7, 2017

Heart is broken to hear about Roy Halladay .great friend, teammate, father and husband. One of the best teammates ever! You will be missed ! — Roy Oswalt (@royoswalt44net) November 7, 2017

One of the best to ever do it. I had a front row seat to watch his greatness. RIP Doc. 🙏🏾 to Brandy and the kids. — Vernon Wells (@VernonWells10) November 7, 2017

Phillies statement on the sudden & tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/gGhv7JUKv0 — Phillies (@Phillies) November 7, 2017

Gone too soon my friend!!! Blessed to have shared the field with you as a teammate, competitor, friend and more importantly a brother. Praying for Brandy, Ryan and Brayden🙏🏽 — Shane Victorino (@ShaneVictorino) November 7, 2017

We lost another member of the Phillies family way to soon! My prayers go out to Doc’s wife and kids and his entire family! RIP Doc! — John Kruk (@JohnKruk) November 7, 2017

In shock over the terrible news about Roy Halladay... a pitcher I grew up admiring & rooting for. Praying for his family & friends. #RIPDoc — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) November 7, 2017

Rest In Peace Doc Halladay. One of the best to ever do it. You will be missed. — Dallas Keuchel (@kidkeuchy) November 7, 2017

Being a kid from Colorado, this man was my hero growing up!! Was a pleasure to watch pitch. Can't believe this happened https://t.co/F3yRacz5fx — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) November 7, 2017

Oh my god man. Day ruined. Wow. Prayers with the entire Halladay family. This is awful! https://t.co/nrS2INJ231 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) November 7, 2017

I wanted to be Roy Halladay. I’m heartbroken, rest easy Doc. — dan haren (@ithrow88) November 7, 2017

Roy Halladay's cap and ball from his 2010 perfect game. His legacy lives on in Cooperstown. Rest in peace, Doc. pic.twitter.com/PqASdhK8bf — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 7, 2017

Such a sad day. We lost a great ball player but an even better human being. Many prayers to Brandy, Ryan, & Brayden. We will miss you Roy. — Ryan Howard (@ryanhoward) November 7, 2017

Here's Roy Halladay's thank-you letter in @TheTorontoSun to fans in T.O. following his departure from the Blue Jays. Dec. 22, 2009. #RIPDocpic.twitter.com/tS9KvHHOJ7 — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) November 7, 2017

Shocked and saddened... gone way too soon. One of the best ever. #RIPDoc — Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 7, 2017

Statement from the Blue Jays organization on the tragic passing of Roy Halladay: pic.twitter.com/Ih8D0RQE9p — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2017

Roy Halladay bought a dog for his local Sheriff’s office. This is K9 Doc. pic.twitter.com/kM7Rjj1UsK — Blake Schuster (@Schustee) November 7, 2017