Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasora died of a heart attack late Thursday night. He was 93. The former Los Angeles Dodgers skipper had been recently released from the hospital after a month-long stay in the intensive care unit.

"Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home at 10:09 p.m.," the Dodgers announced in a statement. "He was transported to the hospital with resuscitation in progress. He was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m."

Lasorda spent two decades managing the Dodgers from 1976 until 1996. During that time, the Dodgers won a pair of World Series titles (1981 and 1988) while also leading the franchise to four National League pennants and eight division titles. As a manager, Lasorda put together a 1,599-1,439 record and led the team to 31 postseason victories.

"I am extremely fortunate to have developed a wonderful friendship with Tommy and will miss him," Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said. "It feels appropriate that in his final months, he saw his beloved Dodgers win the World Series for the first time since his 1988 team. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest sympathy to his wife of 70 years, Jo, and their entire family, the Dodger organization and their generations of loyal fans."

The Dodgers legend was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997 and also had his No. 2 jersey retired by the franchise. Following the announcement of his death, many baseball figures and teams took the time to honor Lasorda: