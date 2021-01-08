Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasora died of a heart attack late Thursday night. He was 93. The former Los Angeles Dodgers skipper had been recently released from the hospital after a month-long stay in the intensive care unit.
"Lasorda suffered a sudden cardiopulmonary arrest at his home at 10:09 p.m.," the Dodgers announced in a statement. "He was transported to the hospital with resuscitation in progress. He was pronounced dead at 10:57 p.m."
Lasorda spent two decades managing the Dodgers from 1976 until 1996. During that time, the Dodgers won a pair of World Series titles (1981 and 1988) while also leading the franchise to four National League pennants and eight division titles. As a manager, Lasorda put together a 1,599-1,439 record and led the team to 31 postseason victories.
"I am extremely fortunate to have developed a wonderful friendship with Tommy and will miss him," Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said. "It feels appropriate that in his final months, he saw his beloved Dodgers win the World Series for the first time since his 1988 team. On behalf of Major League Baseball, I send my deepest sympathy to his wife of 70 years, Jo, and their entire family, the Dodger organization and their generations of loyal fans."
The Dodgers legend was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997 and also had his No. 2 jersey retired by the franchise. Following the announcement of his death, many baseball figures and teams took the time to honor Lasorda:
Nobody lived, breathed, and slept baseball more than Tommy Lasorda.— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) January 8, 2021
He was more than just a World Series-winning manager for those great L.A. teams in the ‘80s. He BLED Dodger blue. He was a true gentleman, along with being a champion and Hall of Famer. https://t.co/XdPRf27ntS
Words can not express my feelings. A friend and mentor for 52 years is no longer with us. Tommy no one will ever fill the void you left. Thank you for everything. R.I.P.— Bobby Valentine (@BobbyValentine) January 8, 2021
We mourn the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda. He was 93. pic.twitter.com/fkPf67iH7h— MLB (@MLB) January 8, 2021
The baseball community has lost a legend and one of the game’s great personalities. Our hearts go out to the Lasorda family and the entire Dodgers organization. https://t.co/5lAj09V87o— Oakland A's (@Athletics) January 8, 2021
Commissioner Manfred issued the following statement today regarding the passing of Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda at the age of 93: pic.twitter.com/TN3CWCOT7i— MLB Communications (@MLB_PR) January 8, 2021
Tommy Lasorda was an elite ambassador for the game of baseball. His positivity, optimism & motivational skills were off the charts. He’s a Hall of Famer and 1988 World Champion...he held-on long enough for the #Dodgers to win another championship. He will be missed. RIP My friend pic.twitter.com/QGagswo4jT— Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) January 8, 2021
"The greatest ambassador that baseball has ever had."@JimBowdenGM remembering the legendary Tommy Lasorda 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NcnPAr1ph6— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 8, 2021
Rest In Peace to the legendary Tommy Lasorda.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) January 8, 2021
Thinking of our @Dodgers family today 💙 pic.twitter.com/Lj5oSddr9Y