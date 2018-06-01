The best 2018-19 MLB free agents: Taking stock of their market value so far this season

Society would have you believe talking about the upcoming free agent class while the season is ongoing is against prevailing norms and in the end culturally perilous. In this space, though, we warm ourselves with assumptions that have been set ablaze. That's why we're about to talking pending free agents on the first day of June.

The 2018-19 free agent class is already one of the most ballyhooed ever, thanks to the two guys at the top of the food chain. But what about the less acclaimed remainder? We'll deal with them, too. We'll focus on the most notable pending FAs, and we'll deal with all of them by wielding three industry-disrupting categories: Market Up, Market Down, Holding Steady.

Now let us commence this revolutionary use of bandwidth ...

Market Up

Patrick Corbin, SP, Diamondbacks - He's the big winner so far. First, he's going to hit the market at age 29, which makes him reasonably young as free agent pitchers go. Second, Corbin is working on what looks like a career year. At this writing, he's running a sub-3.00 ERA with no unearned runs allowed in 75 1/3 innings. What's perhaps more encouraging when it comes to his market, is that he's also running an impressive 4.90 K/BB ratio and an FIP of 3.16 (FIP, or Fielding Independent Pitching, is scaled to look like ERA but reflects just those outcomes that have nothing to do with fielding -- i.e., strikeouts, walks, and home runs allowed. As such, it can better measure of raw pitching skill than ERA is.) The velocity on his hard stuff is down a bit, but that's not the case with his slider, which has become his go-to pitch. At this rate, the lefty's going to in for a big payday next winter.

Manny Machado, SS, Orioles - Here's the first of two aforementioned "two guys at the top of the food chain." Machado's helped his market by returning to his original position of shortstop and proving capable of pinning down the premium spot. Mostly, he's helped his market by reaching new levels at the plate. Going into the weekend slate, Machado is batting .324/.392/.612 with 31 extra-base hits in 56 games. He's backing that up with the best plate discipline numbers of his career. He's still just 25 years of age, and it's possibly he'll be the one who signs the largest contract in MLB history. (We'll talk about the other guy in a moment.)

Holding Steady

Bryce Harper, OF, Nationals - We've known for a while that Harper's excellence, relative youth (he's 102 days younger than Machado), and star power would lead to a legendary payday. Nothing's changed. This season, Harper is batting a mere .234, but thanks to his immense secondary hitting skills -- i.e., his ability to hit for power and draw walks -- he's got an OPS of .926. There's a real discussion as to whether Machado or Harper will sign the biggest contract next winter, but together they should receive $800 million or more in guaranteed bucks.

Dallas Keuchel, SP, Astros - Keuchel's still looking like a solid No. 2-No. 3 starter. His lack of velocity may scare some teams away, but he's been thriving despite that limitation for some time thanks to strong ground-ball proclivities and athleticism on the mound. Durability is also an issue, but if he remains healthy this season he'll attack that directly. On balance, he's been a good-not-great starting pitcher since his Cy Young season of 2015, and the market will treat him as such.

Craig Kimbrel, CL, Red Sox - While Kimbrel's numbers at both the run-prevention and peripheral levels aren't quite what they were last year, he's still been dominant. More to the point, he's proved that his seeming decline of 2015-16 wasn't an inexorable state of affairs. Kimbrel's still just 30, and on a rate basis he's been one of the best relievers in baseball history.

A.J. Pollock, CF, Diamondbacks - On the one hand, Pollock has been outstanding when healthy in 2018, especially when it comes to power. On the other hand, he's hurt yet again. Sure, fracturing your thumb while attempting a diving catch doesn't seem like an injury that's likely to recur, but this is against the backdrop of Pollock's career-long health issues. Only once in six seasons has he played more than 135 games, and he'll almost certainly fall short again in 2018. That mix of good and band in 2018 means the 30-year-old fly-catcher is holding steady.

Market Down

Josh Donaldson, 3B, Blue Jays - Donaldson, who'll turn 33 in December, appears to have fallen from his MVP heights. Last season, he missed significant time with a calf injury, but he still put up strong numbers when healthy. This season, though, a shoulder injury has greatly hampered his throwing faculties at the hot corner, and he's once again dealing with a calf issue. Most troubling is that he's batting just .234/.333/.423 on the year. Also troubling is that Donaldson's strikeout and ground-ball rates are way up in 2018. Teams will be concerned about health and his decline phase, and that will dampen his market, absent a reversal.

Brian Dozier, 2B, Twins - Dozier, 31, is on target to post the worst full-season offensive numbers of his career. Underpinning those struggles are an increasing ground-ball rate, a rising soft-hit rate, and below-average exit velocity. Dozier will need to flip those trends if he's going to net a big payday next offseason.

Clayton Kershaw, SP, Dodgers - Kershaw has an opt-out, so he's not technically a pending free agent. Does he test the market or does he stay put for a guarantee in excess of $70 million through the 2020 season? Coming into 2018, it seemed like the incentives would line up for Kershaw to become a free agent, but now that's less certain. He's dealt with serious back problems in recent seasons, and this year a trip to the DL because of biceps tendinitis has morphed into additional back problems. On top of all that, he's losing velocity at a troubling clip. When healthy, Kershaw still keeps runs off the board, and he absolutely has the repertoire and "pitchability" to work around a diminished fastball. However, the health issues and the fact that he's no longer the best pitcher in baseball make the 30-year-old's market less than certain.

Andrew Miller, RP, Indians - Yep, Miller's market has taken a hit thus far in 2018. Knee problems have limited him to just 17 appearances, and relative to his usual standards he's struggled badly when on the mound (4.40 ERA, 10 walks in 14 1/3 innings). He's still missing bats at an elite clip, so if Miller gets healthy and puts up customary numbers the rest of the way, then he'll be coveted.

Developing, people. Developing.