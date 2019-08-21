The best MLB player from each state: Florida's Jacob deGrom, California's Christian Yelich and every other 2019 WAR leader

With the final stretch run of the 2019 season on the horizon and MLB award debates heating up, we decided to find out who the best active player is from each state. With so much talent reigning from Florida, Texas, Georgia, among other highly populated states, our choices for the best of the best may surprise.

In an effort to remove subjectivity, each player was determined as the "best of their state" by the amount of Wins Above Replacement (WAR) they have accumulated this season. For instance, the state of California is home to many of the best players in the game (i.e. Cole Hamels, Nolan Arenado), but only the player with the highest WAR (from baseball-reference) in 2019 will be chosen to represent their state.

Also noteworthy, we understand many players later moved on to play youth and high school baseball in other states and, in some cases, other countries. For simplicity reasons, our list is based on each respective player's birth state.

Keep in mind, all 50 states will not be listed due to the fact that not every state has (or has had) an active representative play in 2019. The following are the only states without an active big league player: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont.

Enough rules, here are the best active players in each state.

Alabama

View Profile Tim Anderson CHW • SS • 7 BA .329 R 54 HR 12 WAR 2.6 Birthplace Tuscaloosa (AL)











Alaska

View Profile Tony Barnette CHC • RP • 43 ERA 6.75 WHIP 1.50 IP 1.1 WAR 0.0 Birthplace Anchorage (AK)





Arizona

View Profile Cody Bellinger LAD • RF • 35 BA .318 R 97 HR 41 WAR 8.1 Birthplace Scottsdale (AZ)





Arkansas

View Profile Jalen Beeks TB • RP • 68 ERA 4.13 WHIP 1.42 IP 85.0 WAR .7 Birthplace Fayetteville (AR)



California

View Profile Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22 BA .333 R 86 HR 41 WAR 6.0 Birthplace Thousand Oaks (CA)



Colorado

View Profile Marco Gonzales SEA • SP • 7 ERA 4.26 WHIP 1.36 IP 152.0 WAR 1.9 Birthplace Fort Collins (CO)



Connecticut

View Profile George Springer HOU • CF • 4 BA .294 R 72 HR 26 WAR 4.2 Birthplace New Britain (CT)



Delaware

View Profile Paul Goldschmidt STL • 1B • 46 BA .258 R 72 HR 27 WAR 2.1 Birthplace Wilmington (DE)



Florida

View Profile Jacob deGrom NYM • SP • 48 ERA 2.61 WHIP 1.05 IP 155.0 WAR 5.1 Birthplace DeLand (FL)



Georgia

Byron Buxton CF • BA .262 R 48 HR 10 WAR 3.1 Birthplace Baxley (GA)



Hawaii

View Profile Kolten Wong STL • 2B • 16 BA .277 R 44 HR 9 WAR 3.6 Birthplace Hilo (HI)



Idaho

View Profile Josh Osich CHW • RP • 64 ERA 5.36 WHIP 1.19 IP 50.1 WAR 0.0 Birthplace Boise (ID)



Illinois

View Profile Mike Tauchman NYY • LF • 39 BA .290 R 40 HR 12 WAR 3.4 Birthplace Palatine (IL)

Indiana

View Profile Lance Lynn TEX • SP • 35 ERA 3.54 WHIP 1.20 IP 160.0 WAR 5.9 Birthplace Marion (IN)



Iowa

View Profile Tony Watson SF • RP • 56 ERA 4.50 WHIP 1.33 IP 46.0 WAR 0.0 Birthplace Sioux City (IA)



Kansas

View Profile John Means BAL • SP • 67 ERA 3.75 WHIP 1.21 IP 110.1 BB 32 K 88 Birthplace Olathe (KS)



Kentucky

View Profile Will Smith LAD • C • 16 BA .325 R 18 HR 10 WAR 1.3 Birthplace Louisville (KY)



Louisiana

View Profile Aaron Nola PHI • SP • 27 ERA 3.56 WHIP 1.26 IP 154.1 WAR 3.7 Birthplace Baton Rouge (LA)



Maryland

View Profile Bryan Reynolds PIT • LF • 10 BA .329 R 65 HR 13 WAR 3.5 Birthplace Brentwood (MD)



Massachusetts

View Profile Nick Ahmed ARI • SS • 13 BA .273 R 67 HR 16 WAR 4.5 Birthplace Springfield (MA)



Michigan

Matt Shoemaker SP • ERA 1.57 WHIP .87 IP 28.2 WAR 1.2 Birthplace Wyandotte (MI)



Minnesota

View Profile Brad Hand CLE • RP • 33 ERA 2.74 WHIP 1.14 IP 49.1 WAR 1.5 Birthplace Minneapolis (MN)



Mississippi

View Profile Hunter Renfroe SD • LF • 10 BA .238 R 57 HR 31 WAR 3.4 Birthplace Crystal Springs (MS)



Missouri

Max Scherzer SP • ERA 2.41 WHIP .99 IP 134.1 WAR 5.4 Birthplace St. Louis (MO)



Montana

View Profile Caleb Frare CHW • RP • 53 ERA 10.13 WHIP 2.25 IP 2.2 WAR -0.1 Birthplace Miles City (MT)

Nebraska

View Profile Alex Gordon KC • LF • 4 BA .258 R 65 HR 12 WAR .7 Birthplace Lincoln (NE)



Nevada

View Profile Kris Bryant CHC • 3B • 17 BA .290 R 88 HR 25 WAR 3.6 Birthplace Las Vegas (NV)



New Jersey

View Profile Mike Trout LAA • CF • 27 BA .298 R 99 HR 41 WAR 8.2 Birthplace Vineland (NJ)



New Mexico

View Profile Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • 2 BA .275 R 92 HR 29 WAR 5.9 Birthplace Albuquerque (NM)



New York

View Profile Patrick Corbin WAS • SP • 46 ERA 3.34 WHIP 1.18 IP 153.2 WAR 4.4 Birthplace Clay (NY)



North Carolina

View Profile Corey Seager LAD • SS • 5 BA .267 R 62 HR 12 WAR 2.9 Birthplace Charlotte (NC)



North Dakota

View Profile Matt Strahm SD • SP • 55 ERA 5.23 WHIP 1.28 IP 96.1 WAR .1 Birthplace West Fargo (ND)



Ohio

View Profile Andrew Benintendi BOS • LF • 16 BA .289 R 62 HR 12 WAR 2.8 Birthplace Cincinnati (OH)



Oklahoma

View Profile Jon Gray COL • SP • 55 ERA 3.84 WHIP 1.35 IP 150.0 WAR 4.9 Birthplace Shawnee (OK)



Oregon

View Profile Sam Gaviglio TOR • RP • 43 ERA 4.48 WHIP 1.14 IP 78.1 WAR .7 Birthplace Ashland (OR)

Pennsylvania

View Profile Christian Walker ARI • 1B • 53 BA .260 R 64 HR 22 WAR 1.7 Birthplace Norristown (PA)

Rhode Island

View Profile Chris Iannetta COL • C • 22 BA .222 R 20 HR 6 WAR -0.4 Birthplace Providence (RI)

South Carolina



View Profile Brett Gardner NYY • CF • 11 BA .251 R 67 HR 17 WAR 3.3 Birthplace Holly Hill (SC)



South Dakota

Sean Doolittle RP • ERA 4.33 WHIP 1.40 IP 52.0 WAR .8 Birthplace Rapids City (SD)



Tennessee

View Profile Mike Minor TEX • SP • 23 ERA 2.94 WHIP 1.18 IP 162.0 WAR 7.3 Birthplace Chapel Hill (TN)



Texas

View Profile Trevor Story COL • SS • 27 BA .293 R 90 HR 28 WAR 5.4 Birthplace Irving (TX)



Utah

View Profile Brady Lail NYY • RP • 72 ERA 10.13 WHIP 1.13 IP 2.2 WAR -0.2 Birthplace South Jordan (UT)



Virginia

View Profile Justin Verlander HOU • SP • 35 ERA 2.81 WHIP .84 IP 169.2 WAR 5.4 Birthplace Manakin Sabot (VA)



Washington

View Profile Michael Brantley HOU • LF • 23 BA .333 R 75 HR 18 WAR 4.6 Birthplace Bellevue (WA)



West Virginia

View Profile Harrison Musgrave COL • RP • 59 ERA 3.60 WHIP 1.60 IP 10.0 WAR .3 Birthplace Morgantown (WV)



Wisconsin

Pat Neshek RP • ERA 5.00 WHIP 1.39 IP 18.0 WAR -0.1 Birthplace Madison (WI)

View Profile Jordan Zimmermann DET • SP • 27 ERA 6.66 WHIP 1.51 IP 77.0 WAR -0.1 Birthplace Auburndale (WI)





Wyoming

Brandon Nimmo LF • BA .200 R 20 HR 3 WAR -0.3 Birthplace Cheyenne (WY)

Snubs and top states