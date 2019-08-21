The best MLB player from each state: Florida's Jacob deGrom, California's Christian Yelich and every other 2019 WAR leader

Who's the best active player from each U.S. state? Here's what the 2019 numbers say

With the final stretch run of the 2019 season on the horizon and MLB award debates heating up, we decided to find out who the best active player is from each state. With so much talent reigning from Florida, Texas, Georgia, among other highly populated states, our choices for the best of the best may surprise. 

In an effort to remove subjectivity, each player was determined as the "best of their state" by the amount of Wins Above Replacement (WAR) they have accumulated this season. For instance, the state of California is home to many of the best players in the game (i.e. Cole Hamels, Nolan Arenado), but only the player with the highest WAR (from baseball-reference) in 2019 will be chosen to represent their state.

Also noteworthy, we understand many players later moved on to play youth and high school baseball in other states and, in some cases, other countries. For simplicity reasons, our list is based on each respective player's birth state. 

Keep in mind, all 50 states will not be listed due to the fact that not every state has (or has had) an active representative play in 2019. The following are the only states without an active big league player: Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont.

Enough rules, here are the best active players in each state.

Alabama

Tim Anderson CHW • SS • 7
BA.329
R54
HR12
WAR2.6
BirthplaceTuscaloosa (AL)




Alaska

Tony Barnette CHC • RP • 43
ERA6.75
WHIP1.50
IP1.1
WAR0.0
BirthplaceAnchorage (AK)


Arizona

Cody Bellinger LAD • RF • 35
BA.318
R97
HR41
WAR8.1
BirthplaceScottsdale (AZ)


Arkansas

Jalen Beeks TB • RP • 68
ERA4.13
WHIP1.42
IP85.0
WAR.7
BirthplaceFayetteville (AR)


California

Christian Yelich MIL • RF • 22
BA.333
R86
HR41
WAR6.0
BirthplaceThousand Oaks (CA)


Colorado

Marco Gonzales SEA • SP • 7
ERA4.26
WHIP1.36
IP152.0
WAR1.9
BirthplaceFort Collins (CO)


Connecticut

George Springer HOU • CF • 4
BA.294
R72
HR26
WAR4.2
BirthplaceNew Britain (CT)


Delaware

Paul Goldschmidt STL • 1B • 46
BA.258
R72
HR27
WAR2.1
BirthplaceWilmington (DE)


Florida

Jacob deGrom NYM • SP • 48
ERA2.61
WHIP1.05
IP155.0
WAR5.1
BirthplaceDeLand (FL)


Georgia

Byron Buxton CF •
BA.262
R48
HR10
WAR3.1
BirthplaceBaxley (GA)


Hawaii

Kolten Wong STL • 2B • 16
BA.277
R44
HR9
WAR3.6
BirthplaceHilo (HI)


Idaho

Josh Osich CHW • RP • 64
ERA5.36
WHIP1.19
IP50.1
WAR0.0
BirthplaceBoise (ID)


Illinois

Mike Tauchman NYY • LF • 39
BA.290
R40
HR12
WAR3.4
BirthplacePalatine (IL)

Indiana

Lance Lynn TEX • SP • 35
ERA3.54
WHIP1.20
IP160.0
WAR5.9
BirthplaceMarion (IN)


Iowa

Tony Watson SF • RP • 56
ERA4.50
WHIP1.33
IP46.0
WAR0.0
BirthplaceSioux City (IA)


Kansas

John Means BAL • SP • 67
ERA3.75
WHIP1.21
IP110.1
BB32
K88
BirthplaceOlathe (KS)


Kentucky

Will Smith LAD • C • 16
BA.325
R18
HR10
WAR1.3
BirthplaceLouisville (KY)


Louisiana

Aaron Nola PHI • SP • 27
ERA3.56
WHIP1.26
IP154.1
WAR3.7
BirthplaceBaton Rouge (LA)


Maryland

Bryan Reynolds PIT • LF • 10
BA.329
R65
HR13
WAR3.5
BirthplaceBrentwood (MD)


Massachusetts

Nick Ahmed ARI • SS • 13
BA.273
R67
HR16
WAR4.5
BirthplaceSpringfield (MA)


Michigan

Matt Shoemaker SP •
ERA1.57
WHIP.87
IP28.2
WAR1.2
BirthplaceWyandotte (MI)


Minnesota

Brad Hand CLE • RP • 33
ERA2.74
WHIP1.14
IP49.1
WAR1.5
BirthplaceMinneapolis (MN)


Mississippi

Hunter Renfroe SD • LF • 10
BA.238
R57
HR31
WAR3.4
BirthplaceCrystal Springs (MS)


Missouri

Max Scherzer SP •
ERA2.41
WHIP.99
IP134.1
WAR5.4
BirthplaceSt. Louis (MO)


Montana

Caleb Frare CHW • RP • 53
ERA10.13
WHIP2.25
IP2.2
WAR-0.1
BirthplaceMiles City (MT)

Nebraska

Alex Gordon KC • LF • 4
BA.258
R65
HR12
WAR.7
BirthplaceLincoln (NE)


Nevada

Kris Bryant CHC • 3B • 17
BA.290
R88
HR25
WAR3.6
BirthplaceLas Vegas (NV)


New Jersey

Mike Trout LAA • CF • 27
BA.298
R99
HR41
WAR8.2
BirthplaceVineland (NJ)


New Mexico

Alex Bregman HOU • 3B • 2
BA.275
R92
HR29
WAR5.9
BirthplaceAlbuquerque (NM)


New York

Patrick Corbin WAS • SP • 46
ERA3.34
WHIP1.18
IP153.2
WAR4.4
BirthplaceClay (NY)


North Carolina

Corey Seager LAD • SS • 5
BA.267
R62
HR12
WAR2.9
BirthplaceCharlotte (NC)


North Dakota

Matt Strahm SD • SP • 55
ERA5.23
WHIP1.28
IP96.1
WAR.1
BirthplaceWest Fargo (ND)


Ohio 

Andrew Benintendi BOS • LF • 16
BA.289
R62
HR12
WAR2.8
BirthplaceCincinnati (OH)


Oklahoma

Jon Gray COL • SP • 55
ERA3.84
WHIP1.35
IP150.0
WAR4.9
BirthplaceShawnee (OK)


Oregon

Sam Gaviglio TOR • RP • 43
ERA4.48
WHIP1.14
IP78.1
WAR.7
BirthplaceAshland (OR)

Pennsylvania

Christian Walker ARI • 1B • 53
BA.260
R64
HR22
WAR1.7
BirthplaceNorristown (PA)

Rhode Island

Chris Iannetta COL • C • 22
BA.222
R20
HR6
WAR-0.4
BirthplaceProvidence (RI)

South Carolina

Brett Gardner NYY • CF • 11
BA.251
R67
HR17
WAR3.3
BirthplaceHolly Hill (SC)


South Dakota

Sean Doolittle RP •
ERA4.33
WHIP1.40
IP52.0
WAR.8
BirthplaceRapids City (SD)


Tennessee

Mike Minor TEX • SP • 23
ERA2.94
WHIP1.18
IP162.0
WAR7.3
BirthplaceChapel Hill (TN)


Texas

Trevor Story COL • SS • 27
BA.293
R90
HR28
WAR5.4
BirthplaceIrving (TX)


Utah

Brady Lail NYY • RP • 72
ERA10.13
WHIP1.13
IP2.2
WAR-0.2
BirthplaceSouth Jordan (UT)


Virginia

Justin Verlander HOU • SP • 35
ERA2.81
WHIP.84
IP169.2
WAR5.4
BirthplaceManakin Sabot (VA)


Washington

Michael Brantley HOU • LF • 23
BA.333
R75
HR18
WAR4.6
BirthplaceBellevue (WA)


West Virginia

Harrison Musgrave COL • RP • 59
ERA3.60
WHIP1.60
IP10.0
WAR.3
BirthplaceMorgantown (WV)


Wisconsin

Pat Neshek RP •
ERA5.00
WHIP1.39
IP18.0
WAR-0.1
BirthplaceMadison (WI)
Jordan Zimmermann DET • SP • 27
ERA6.66
WHIP1.51
IP77.0
WAR-0.1
BirthplaceAuburndale (WI)


Wyoming

Brandon Nimmo LF •
BA.200
R20
HR3
WAR-0.3
BirthplaceCheyenne (WY)

Snubs and top states

