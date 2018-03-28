The betting public is drooling all over the Phillies, and it absolutely should be

It's officially baseball season, and you know what's crazy?

Gabe Kapler.

You know what's not so crazy?

The fact that Gabe Kapler's team is the golden child of the betting public.

That's right. The Philadelphia Phillies, an organization that's sputtered through its rebuild and somehow let the 76ers leapfrog it as the second most popular sports team in the city since its World Series bids in 2008-2009, is drawing more "over" bets than any other MLB team after its 2018 win total was projected at 75.5.

Betting public loving the Phillies right now. More bets placed on their over win total (75.5) than on any MLB team, per @BovadaLV. — Corey Seidman (@CSeidmanNBCS) March 28, 2018

But that shouldn't be too hard to believe, nor should it stir up much opposition to those banking on a Phils turnaround. (And that's not only because CBS Sports' own Jonah Keri already singled out the Phillies as a team to buy low on entering 2018.)

The reality is the Phils are loaded with question marks, from how Kapler will handle his first gig as a manager -- and one who's more beefed up than half his players, no less -- to whether a slightly worn-down Jake Arrieta will be supplemented by consistent work from Vince Velasquez and Nick Pivetta in an oft-injury-riddled rotation.

The reality is also, however, that the Phils have never been more balanced with up-and-coming prospects and proven producers since the days of Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley and Ryan Howard started crumbling to Earth. A quick look at their output of the last half-decade will confirm that that's not exactly a high bar to top, but there's just no way you can add Arrieta, Carlos Santana and Tommy Hunter to a lineup laced with emerging talent like that of Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera and recently re-upped Scott Kingery without anticipating even a 10-win improvement upon 2017's 66-96 finish.

As a trendy postseason pick ("That Philly is so hot right now!"), the Phils could be a little bit of a letdown if Arrieta can't pick up the slack of underwhelming arms or Maikel Franco fails (again) to take a major leap alongside raw offensive counterparts, but that's another story. Couple their innovative -- or at least different -- voice running the clubhouse and their markedly improved roster with the ineptitude of a couple NL East foes, and it's no wonder people are pushing their chips in for at least 76 Phillies wins in 2018.

Call us crazy, but it's not so crazy.