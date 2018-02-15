The Blue Jays added free-agent lefty Jaime Garcia to their rotation

Garcia is headed to Toronto on a one-year deal plus an option for 2019

The Blue Jays on Thursday announced that they've signed veteran left-hander Jaime Garcia. The contract will reportedly pay Garcia $8 million for the upcoming season and also includes a $10 million option/$2 million buyout for 2019. That brings the minimum guarantee to $10 million. Also, Garcia's deal reportedly includes some incentives: 

Garcia, 31, is coming off a 2017 season in which he pitched to a 4.41 ERA/99 ERA+ and a 2.02 K/BB ratio for the Braves, Twins, and Yankees. For his career, he owns an ERA+ of 107 across parts of nine big-league seasons. In Toronto, he'll join a potentially promising rotation that includes Marcus Stroman, Aaron Sanchez, J.A. Happ, and Marco Estrada. Provided he stays healthy -- not to be assumed in Garcia's case -- he should be an asset by the standards of fifth starters. 

More broadly, Garcia's signing continues a recent spasm of activity when it comes to free agent pitchers. In recent days, we've seen Yu Darvish, Bud Norris, and Andrew Cashner come to terms. Notable arms like Jake Arrieta, Lance Lynn, and Alex Cobb remain on the market, but the real freeze-out right now appears to be confined to free agent hitters. 

