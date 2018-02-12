The Blue Jays will retire Roy Halladay's number on Opening Day
Good move by Toronto for the upcoming season
The Blue Jays open the season at 3:37 p.m. ET on March 29 in Toronto against the Yankees. They'll do so with a pre-game ceremony to honor Roy Halladay, retiring his number 32, the club announced Monday. Halladay was killed in a personal aircraft crash on Nov. 7 last year.
"Through Roy's values, pride, work ethic, and perseverance, he epitomized what it means to be a Blue Jay," club president Mark Shapiro said in a statement. "And while his legacy is clear, it goes far beyond the number on his back or his on-field accomplishments, serving as a shining example of how to live a meaningful life and positively impact others."
The club also announced that the team will wear a commemorative No. 32 patch on its uniforms all season.
Halladay's 32 joins Roberto Alomar's 12 as the only two Blue Jays-specific numbers retired (Jackie Robinson's No. 42 is retired for all of MLB).
Twelve of Halladay's 16 big-league seasons came with the Blue Jays. In his time with Toronto, he was 148-76 with a 3.43 ERA (133 ERA+). He made the All-Star team six times and won the 2003 Cy Young. He led the league in wins once, innings three times, complete games five times, shutouts twice and WHIP once. Again, that's only counting his time with the Blue Jays. He ranks second in Blue Jays history in career WAR after Dave Stieb.
For the first time, Halladay comes on the Hall of Fame ballot next offseason. I made the case back when he retired that he should make it, but time will tell on that one.
For now, we know Halladay's number will be retired by the Blue Jays on opening day. That's good.
