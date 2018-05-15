The Braves are in first place and Sean Newcomb's maturation is partially to credit

The Atlanta Braves entered play on Tuesday with a National League-leading 25-15 record. One of the reasons the Braves have paced the Senior Circuit is the emergence of their young talent, including left-handed starter Sean Newcomb.

Originally acquired in the Andrelton Simmons trade, Newcomb is doing his best to justify the deal. Through eight starts this season, he has a 2.51 ERA (156 ERA+) and 2.45 strikeout-to-walk ratio. In each of his last three outings, he's held the opposition to two hits or fewer, thus becoming the first Brave to accomplish that feat. The Braves 3-0 in those contests.

#Braves LHP Sean Newcomb is the only Braves pitcher in the past 110 years to allow 2H or less and 0R in three consecutive starts. He allowed 2 hits to the Mets, 2 hits to the Rays and 1 hit to the Marlins over his last 3 starts. Newcomb has throw 20 consecutive scoreless innings. — Grant McAuley (@grantmcauley) May 14, 2018

The book on Newcomb has remained largely the same since his prospect days. His imposing frame still belies his effortless mechanics by about the same margin as his easy-peasy delivery belies the substandard command borne from his kinetic inconsistencies. His fastball still touches into the mid-90s. And so on and so forth. The one area where Newcomb has ventured off the forecasted path is in his secondary usage -- particularly his changeup.

While Newcomb's breaking ball has always been regarded as the better of his offspeed pitches, he's operated as of late with a different evaluation in mind. In both of his last two starts, he's thrown more than 30 percent changeups. For reference, he had just one such game in which he used his changeup more than a quarter of the time before those games -- and that came earlier this season. Last year, he threw his changeup more than 20 percent on two occasions.

The rule of thumb is that changeups should feature about eight miles per hour of separation from the fastball. Newcomb's change eschews that, checking in just five miles per hour slower. The concept of a power changeup is funny within itself -- hard changeups tend to be too firm, or too much like a fatigued fastball, to succeed -- but Newcomb's has gotten results. Batters have whiffed on nearly a third of their swings versus the cambio this season, and have beat it into the ground on more than 60 percent of the occasions when they have connected and put it in play.

Continued development and success with the changeup will help dictate where Newcomb goes from here in a couple senses.

The obvious one is that Newcomb tends to face lineups loaded down with right-handed hitters, placing added importance on his ability to disrupt their timing. There's also the manner of how well the pitch's results dovetail with his whiffs-and-grounders style. Because Newcomb walks a batter roughly every other inning, he has to limit hard contact -- and, sometimes, has to limit contact of any kind. He's done a good job at that, striking out more than 10 batters per nine thus far, thanks in part to elevating his heater late in counts.

But the aspect of Newcomb's rise most likely to go unnoticed is how his ant-killing tendencies meld with a Braves infield that ranks top-10 in converting grounders into outs to create a double-play machine. To wit, Newcomb has converted 15 percent of his double-play opportunities to date -- a fair amount better than the league average of 11 percent. Regression will whittle that rate (and inflate his ERA) in time. There are examples in the past of pitchers -- particularly left-handed ones -- who maintained higher-than-normal double-play percentages, however. Joe Saunders, for example, finished his 10-year career with a 15 percent clip.

Newcomb won't become the new Joe Saunders, just as he won't become the new Jon Lester (a popular comparison due to their physical similarities). What he is becoming, though, is a compelling pitcher -- one who could contribute to many Braves wins over the coming years.