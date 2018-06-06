The Braves are in first place thanks to Mike Foltynewicz and others acquired in trades during rebuild

The Atlanta Braves entered Wednesday with a 36-25 record, good for a one-game lead in the National League East. With the Washington Nationals pouncing early against the Tampa Bay Rays, the Braves will need to best the San Diego Padres to remain in sole possession of first.

The Braves have the right man on the mound for the assignment. Last time out, Mike Foltynewicz outdueled Stephen Strasburg in fine fashion, providing the latest gem in what's looking like a breakout season. Through 12 starts, Foltynewicz has a 2.22 ERA and a 2.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio. At a time when other starters are seeing their workloads lightened, he's compiled those figures while working a career-best 5.8 innings per start. Should Foltynewicz keep this up for another month, he'll almost certainly be named to the All-Star Game.

Foltynewicz's potential election would be an important symbolic achievement in addition to a merited one -- a recognition that their rebuild, however curious it seemed at its start, has worked out well enough to fuel this rebirth. Consider how a few key contributors, Foltynewicz included, arrived:

The Braves made more than three trades, of course, and some of those don't shine as brightly.

The Justin Upton deal has been reduced to Max Fried, Dustin Peterson, and Luiz Gohara (acquired in a subsequent swap for Mallex Smith), of which Gohara seems like the best bet to turn into a real asset. There's a chance that the Braves traded Craig Kimbrel for what amounts to Matt Wisler and salary relief from Melvin Upton Jr.'s contract. "A chance" because the Braves acquired a draft pick in that trade that later turned into Austin Riley, who could be Atlanta's third baseman sooner than later. (The Braves had fortune on their side in other draft-related moves, too: they selected Mike Soroka with the compensatory pick Ervin Santana landed them on his way out, and picked A.J. Minter with a selection dealt to them by the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for Victor Reyes, who is now a Rule 5 pick with the Detroit Tigers. And so on and so forth.)

Rebuilds aren't easy, and they're too often encouraged for teams who don't need them -- like the 2014 Braves, who may well have been competing all along had they kept Simmons, Upton, and Kimbrel in place. Sometimes they work out, though, and right now the Braves are probably happy with their reset.