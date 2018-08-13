The Braves' extreme youth movement continues with prospect Touki Toussaint starting doubleheader on Monday

The Atlanta Braves are playing a doubleheader with the Miami Marlins on Monday. As most teams do in these situations, the Braves are calling upon a spot-starter to cover the twin-billing, promoting prospect Touki Toussaint to make his big-league debut in the day game.

Toussaint is considered the Braves' seventh-best prospect, per MLB.com. He's perhaps best known not for that achievement or being the 16th pick in the 2014 draft, but rather for his inclusion as sweetener in an odd trade that saw the Arizona Diamondbacks dump Bronson Arroyo's contract onto the Braves' books. Toussaint has since worked his way up the ladder, reaching Triple-A earlier this season and recording an impressive 2.01 ERA in five starts.

By the way, Toussaint turned 22 back in June. That would make him a young rookie by most standards -- just not those employed by this Braves team. As The Athletic's David O'Brien noted on Twitter, Toussaint may be the seventh-youngest player to earn a start this season -- but he's just the fourth-youngest Brave:

The Braves have some precocious talents on the offensive side of the ball, to. Ronald Acuna Jr. (20) and Ozzie Albies (21) are the second- and third-youngest position players to accumulate at least 50 plate appearances this season, per Baseball-Reference's Play Index.

The Braves have a chance to move into first place all on their own in the National League on Monday. If they do, it'll be in part because of a literal youth movement.