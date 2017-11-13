The Braves introduce new general manager and executive VP Alex Anthopoulos (video)

The Braves held a press conference to introduce their new GM. Here is the video in its entirety

Here is the video of the Braves introducing Alex Anthopoulos as their new general manager and executive vice president of baseball operations. The presser was attended primarily by Anthopoulos as well as Terry McGuirk and all of it is fascinating. Here are couple of highlights for folks that do not want to watch it in its entirety.

McGuirk apologized to fans for the last couple of months

John Hart will no longer be over baseball operations and will be transitioning to a senior adviser role

Anthopoulos will have total authority over baseball operations decisions

Alex seems very happy with the situation in Atlanta and to get the job.