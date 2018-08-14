The Brewers are in prime wild-card position but still urgently need help in the rotation

The Milwaukee Brewers entered Tuesday tied with the Philadelphia Phillies for the right to host the National League Wild Card Game and two up on the St. Louis Cardinals. Milwaukee has the fourth-highest playoff odds in the NL, with a 61 percent chance of making the postseason, per SportsLine's projections.

Yet there is one good reason to feel nervous about the Brewers: the back of their rotation. The Brewers have three starters who could be described as "reliable." Junior Guerra leads the rotation in ERA+ (123) and strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.33), while Jhoulys Chacin has been solid and Chase Anderson has avoided ruin via an elevated home-run rate. With Brent Suter out for the season due to Tommy John surgery and Zach Davies continuing his rehab assignment, the Brewers have had to fill out their starting five with Wade Miley and Freddy Peralta.

Here's why that's a problem.

Heretofore Miley has made eight starts and posted a 2.23 ERA that's as shiny as it is unsustainable. He's struck out 22 batters in 40 innings, all the while walking 19 and allowing 31 hits. If Miley qualified, he would have the worst strikeout and strikeout-to-walk rates among starting pitchers. Factor in how Miley hasn't pitched well since 2015, and there's no room for optimism about him figuring things out. It's a matter of when, not if his performance craters.

Peralta's issues aren't missing bats but, rather, missing the plate. He's walked 5.3 per nine across his first 11 starts. Two pitchers with more than 100 innings this season have walked more than 4.5 per nine: Lucas Giolito -- the only other pitcher over 5.00 -- and Lance Lynn. Giolito has a 67 ERA+, Lynn has a 98 ERA+. Given that Peralta has shown a greater affinity for swinging strikes than either, it's at least possible he can pitch closer to Lynn's number than Giolito's. Still, the Brewers probably can't rely on him heading forward -- not if he's their No. 4.

Presuming Davies returns by the end of the month, he could provide the Brewers with a boost. It's even possible Milwaukee is banking on that, and figures that with a healthy Davies they'll have their playoff rotation in hand. Alas, there's a flaw in that thinking: the Brewers have to make it to the postseason before they can worry about advancing and/or trotting out four starters. As a result, it might behoove them to acquire another arm before the month ends.

Sure, the Brewers aren't likely to net a huge upgrade -- Francisco Liriano, Marco Estrada, and Matt Harvey are some of the names likely to be available -- but marginal upgrades matter, especially for teams in Milwaukee's position. Remember, they have six games left against the Cardinals, eight more against the Chicago Cubs, and nine against the Pittsburgh Pirates -- that's 23 of their remaining 41 contests. Those games will go a long way in determining if the Brewers are in the playoffs or if they've been leapfrogged by the Cardinals, Pirates or another team.

Likewise, adding another starter -- even a boring, low-impact one -- could go a long way in helping the Brewers finish what they couldn't last season and make it to October for the first time since 2011.