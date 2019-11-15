The Brewers seem a little bitter that Christian Yelich didn't repeat as NL MVP
Milwaukee isn't pleased that Cody Bellinger stole their glory
Christian Yelich had a great season that unfortunately ended a bit prematurely, but he still put up some fantastic numbers that no one will ever be able to take away from him. You can, however, take away back-to-back NL MVP crowns, as Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Cody Bellinger was announced as the new MVP this week.
Yelich's Milwaukee Brewers don't seem too thrilled that their star didn't retain his title, and they weren't afraid to voice that displeasure. After Bellinger was revealed as the winner, the Brewers' official team account posted a rather salty tweet that suggests they might be just a little bitter things didn't go their way.
Between the video, the emoji, and the "Still My MVP" hashtag...it seems they've made their point.
In fairness to the Brewers, there's certainly a case to be made that Yelich was the most valuable player in the National League this season. His pace was unreal but he suffered a fractured knee cap that cut his season short in September, and that likely cost him back-to-back status.
The Yelich-Bellinger MVP chase is nothing new and, once again, it's not really an easy call.
- Bellinger: 156 GP, .305/.406/.629, 47 HR, 115 RBI, 15 SB
- Yelich: 130 GP, .329/.429/.671, 44 HR, 97 RBI, 30 SB
Yelich led the NL in batting average, on-base percentage and slugging, but Bellinger also put up great numbers while capturing a Gold Glove in the outfield. It was enough to earn the Dodgers star 19 of 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers Association of America and secure a well-earned honor.
At least the Brewers have the comfort of knowing they're not the only pro sports team to get salty online over the result of an MVP voting.
