The Cardinals made an official Stanton proposal (maybe) - A Hunt and Peck

Now will Stanton accept it?

Mike Girsch, general manager of the St. Louis Cardinals, wiped his brow with the back of his hand. He had never done this before, nothing of this magnitude. Everything could change depending on the answer. So, with bated breath, he went down on one knee and said those words that everyone had been waiting to hear:

“Will you... accept this trade?”

Of course, he had to get the blessings from the team. Girsch offered a lot, of course. He really wanted this. He was ready for this. He wanted to spend the rest of his life the next three years with this person. He would do whatever it took to have this person on his team.

Exactly what he offered was is unknown. There has been some competition from some rich dude in San Francisco. He has a lot to offer, for sure, but in matters of the heart, Girsch knew he must be steadfast. Rumors are swirling the Girsch was willing to let go of Alex Reyes and Randal Grichuk, while other, more substantiated rumors claimed that Sandy Alcantara might be on the move.

Source : Cardinals as previously reported by @jonmorosi made offer to Marlins for Stanton. That proposal Included prospects, among them hard throwing top hurler Sandy Alcantara — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) November 20, 2017

The Marlins have made no actual decisions on which team will be allowed to formally ask for Giancarlo Stanton to wave his No Trade Clause, and it may be awhile yet before that happens. But things are happening. You can almost see it now...

what else is going on in baseball...

what the cardinals are up to...

KNOW THINE ENEMY...

the nl central

