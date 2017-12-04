The Cardinals probably made the best offer for Giancarlo Stanton - A Hunt and Peck

Will it be enough?

#StantonWatch is in fully swing. We have been told that a deal should be announced in the next few days. According to sources, there are two teams remaining in the mix: the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants

The Cardinals made a push to help increase their chances, according to Craig Mish:

Source : Cardinals offer to Marlins as I previously reported, is centered around P Sandy Alcantara. I'm now told STL has also offered more money than SF in their deal. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 3, 2017

"At this point, the Cardinals have done everything they can. They've offered more money. They've offered a better deal." - @CraigMish on @101espn. #STLCards — Kevin Wheeler Show (@WheelerShow101) December 4, 2017

More money and likely better prospects. Now we wait.

