The Cardinals probably made the best offer for Giancarlo Stanton - A Hunt and Peck
Will it be enough?
#StantonWatch is in fully swing. We have been told that a deal should be announced in the next few days. According to sources, there are two teams remaining in the mix: the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants
The Cardinals made a push to help increase their chances, according to Craig Mish:
Source : Cardinals offer to Marlins as I previously reported, is centered around P Sandy Alcantara. I'm now told STL has also offered more money than SF in their deal.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) December 3, 2017
"At this point, the Cardinals have done everything they can. They've offered more money. They've offered a better deal." - @CraigMish on @101espn. #STLCards— Kevin Wheeler Show (@WheelerShow101) December 4, 2017
More money and likely better prospects. Now we wait.
